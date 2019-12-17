Star Thermoplastic Alloys & Rubbers, Inc. Appoints Prominent Industry Leaders To Key Executive Roles In Its Growth Journey

Mr. Stephen Samluk has been appointed as Vice President of Sales. He joined the management team as the National Sales Director in July 2018. Prior to joining Star Thermoplastics, Steve held several key global executive sales leadership roles in major thermoplastic elastomer companies. He was instrumental in building great teams and driving double-digit business growth.

Steve brings over 30 years of commercial experience in thermoplastic elastomers. He is one of the most respected sales leaders with an impeccable industry reputation. During his illustrious career, Steve has developed and treasured solid customer relationships. He has a BS degree in Business from Wilmington University.

Dr. Krishna Venkataswamy has been appointed as the Executive Vice President, Business Development. In this newly created role, he will be leading Business Development, Marketing, and Innovation. He joined Star Thermoplastics as Vice President, Business Development and Technical Marketing in January 2019. Krishna brings a strong domain expertise, passion for innovation and visionary leadership to the organization.

Prior to joining Star Thermoplastics, Krishna served as Sr. Vice President & Chief Technology Officer at Interface Performance Materials. Over 30 years, Krishna has been in key senior executive leadership roles in global corporations.

Krishna's successes in the polymer materials industry have been widely recognized. He received the SPE's prestigious Research and Engineering Technology Award in 2012 for his innovation contributions and commercial success. He has been honored with the SPE Fellow Award in 2006, the Outstanding Achievement Award for Leadership in 1999, and the American Chemical Society's Sherwin-Williams Award in Applied Polymer Science in 1986.

Dr. Krishna Venkataswamy received a Ph.D. in Polymer Science and Engineering from Case Western Reserve University, and an MS in Materials Science and Engineering from the University of Florida. He earned his BS in Chemical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology.

"With the leadership of Mr. Steve Samluk and Dr. Krishna Venkataswamy, we are confident in our ability to execute on our aggressive growth agenda. I am very excited to have Steve and Krishna on the executive team to drive our company's growth," states Mr. Tom Dieschbourg, President and Chief Executive Officer.

About Star Thermoplastic Alloys & Rubbers, Inc.

Star Thermoplastics, founded in 1993, is a leading custom solutions provider of thermoplastic elastomers and plastic alloys. Star Thermoplastics has multiple production lines, state of the art research and development, and experienced sales personnel. Key products are sold under the trade names DynaStar®, StarBond®, StarClear®, StarFlex®, StarGrip-X®, StarMed®, StarPet®, StarPrene®, and StarSoft®.

