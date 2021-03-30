Star Thermoplastics Appoints Dr. Prakash Sanjeevaiah as Vice President of Technology

Tom Dieschbourg, CEO/Owner of Star Thermoplastics adds that Dr. Prakash's most recent game-changing contribution has been providing leadership to a major customer program. The project opportunity with this customer was a direct result of his outstanding relationship with one of our key suppliers.

Prakash's management responsibility has grown with this promotion. In addition to managing Star's technology organization, he is leading all IT functions, Scale Up and Quality. He is currently a member of the Board of Directors of the TPE Special Interest Group of SPE. He is also very active in the SPE and RAPRA conferences as a thought leader and presenter.

Dr. Prakash earned his Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry from Loyola University Chicago in 2008, MS in Analytical Chemistry, and a BS in Chemistry from Bangalore University. He is a co-inventor of two patents, filed in 2019, and author of several conference papers on thermoplastic elastomers. Prakash worked for five years in the plastics industry, including a two-year stint at GE plastics in India, prior to his graduate studies in the United States.

About Star Thermoplastic Alloys & Rubbers, Inc.

Star Thermoplastics, founded in 1993, is a leading custom solutions provider of thermoplastic elastomers and plastic alloys. Star Thermoplastics has multiple production lines, state of the art research and development, and experienced sales personnel. Key products are sold under the trade names DynaStar®, StarBond®, StarClear®, StarFlex®, StarGrip-X®, StarMed®, StarPet®, StarPrene®, and StarSoft®

