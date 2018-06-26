Star Tribune names IC System a 2018 Top 150 Workplace

Top Workplaces recognizes the most progressive companies in Minnesota based on employee opinions measuring engagement, organizational health, and satisfaction. The analysis included responses from over 71,000 employees at Minnesota public, private and nonprofit organizations.

To qualify for the Star Tribune Top Workplaces, a company must have more than 50 employees in Minnesota. Over 2,400 companies were invited to participate. Rankings were composite scores calculated purely on the basis of employee responses.

Founded in 1938, IC System is a collection agency in its third generation of family ownership. President and CEO John Erickson Jr. said, "It's an honor to be named by the Star Tribune as a Top 150 Workplace in Minnesota. Our company strives to create a fun, inviting, and rewarding place to work. For that reason, we place People at the top of our list of Core Values. I'm proud that our employees like working here. We take great pride in creating a positive work environment for our team." IC System was named one of Minnesota's top places to work in 2017 as well.

Star Tribune Publisher Michael J. Klingensmith said, "The companies in the Star Tribune Top 150 Workplaces deserve high praise for creating the very best work environments in the state of Minnesota. My congratulations to each of these exceptional companies."

IC System, which ranked 33rd among midsized companies, is honored to be one of the Top 150 Workplaces in Minnesota, and its leaders will continue to make the company a place where people love to come to work every day.

