Star Tribune Names Merchology a 2021 Top Workplace

MINNEAPOLIS, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchology has been named one of the Top Workplaces in Minnesota and a National Standard Setter by the Star Tribune . This is Merchology's second time appearing on the Star Tribune's Top Workplaces list.

Merchology is an online retailer of company-branded merchandise, including apparel , drinkware , tech accessories , and more. Merchology partners with world-class retail brands such as Under Armour, YETI, Patagonia, Apple and more to bring your company logo to life. Merchology currently offers over 300 brands and over 100,000 products, and also offers unique gifting experiences and services, such as the MerchBox and residential drop shipping.

Produced by the same team that compiles the 30-year-old Star Tribune 100 report of the best-performing public companies in Minnesota, Top Workplaces recognizes the most progressive companies in Minnesota based on employee opinions measuring engagement, organizational health and satisfaction. The analysis included responses from over 76,000 employees at Minnesota public, private and nonprofit organizations.

The results of the Star Tribune Top Workplaces are based on survey information collected by Energage, an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention.

"There's nothing more important to the Merchology ownership and leadership team than creating a generous and inclusive company where people love to work," co-founder and CMO Ally Delgado stated. "After a challenging year that tested our team to the limit, being named a Top Workplace is a remarkable honor. We have a fast-paced, fun, and collaborative culture, and we look forward to building upon this strength as we continue to grow."

Star Tribune Publisher Michael J. Klingensmith said, "The companies in the Star Tribune Top Workplaces deserve high praise for creating the very best work environments in the state of Minnesota. My congratulations to each of these exceptional companies."

SOURCE Merchology

Related Links

https://www.merchology.com/

