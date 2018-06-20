Star Tribune names PowerObjects, An HCL Technologies Company a 2018 Top Workplace for Fifth Year

"By promoting an inclusive culture for all and hiring based upon our guiding principles, we've tripled in size in the past year and a half," said Terah Ramaekers, Director of Talent Acquisition at PowerObjects. "We have another year of dramatic growth planned ahead, and we look forward to continuing our tradition of putting our people and values first. When colleagues feel more like teammates, amazing things can happen!"

Produced by the same team that compiles the 27-year-old Star Tribune 100 report of the best-performing public companies in Minnesota, Top Workplaces recognizes the most progressive companies in Minnesota based on employee opinions measuring engagement, organizational health and satisfaction. The analysis included responses from over 71,000 employees at Minnesota public, private, and nonprofit organizations.

The results of the Star Tribune Top Workplaces are based on survey information collected by Energage, formerly WorkplaceDynamics, an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention.

Star Tribune Publisher Michael J. Klingensmith said, "The companies in the Star Tribune Top Workplaces deserve high praise for creating the very best work environments in the state of Minnesota. My congratulations to each of these exceptional companies."

PowerObjects ranked 27th out of 50 recognized in the Midsized Company category. To qualify for the Star Tribune Top Workplaces, a company must have more than 50 employees based in Minnesota. Over 2,400 companies were invited to participate. Rankings were composite scores calculated purely on the basis of employee responses.

To learn more about the culture driving PowerObjects' global success, click here to visit their website.

PowerObjects, an HCL Technologies Company is a leader in delivering Microsoft Dynamics 365 solutions through unparalleled offerings of service, support, education, and add-ons. PowerObjects has built an unmatched team of Dynamics 365 experts that help organizations increase productivity, streamline business processes and build better relationships.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/star-tribune-names-powerobjects-an-hcl-technologies-company-a-2018-top-workplace-for-fifth-year-300669881.html

SOURCE PowerObjects, An HCL Technologies Company