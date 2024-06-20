Star Tribune Names TDX Tech a 2024 Top Workplace

MINNEAPOLIS, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TDX Tech, a leading information technology solutions provider for retailers and other multi-site businesses, announced it has been named one of the Top Workplaces in Minnesota by the Star Tribune. A complete list of those selected is available at https://startribune.com/mn-top-workplaces and will also be published in the Star Tribune Top Workplaces special section on Sunday, June 23.

Produced by the same team that compiles the 33-year-old Star Tribune 100 report of the best-performing public companies in Minnesota, Top Workplaces recognizes the most progressive companies in Minnesota based on employee opinions measuring engagement, organizational health and satisfaction. The analysis included responses from 149,176 employees at Minnesota public, private and nonprofit organizations.

The results of the Star Tribune Top Workplaces are based on survey information collected by Energage, an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized as one of the Top Workplaces in Minnesota by the Star Tribune," said Kelly Bennewitz, CEO of TDX Tech. "This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, who continually strive to deliver superior technology services, innovative solutions, and an unmatched experience for our customers. We believe that a strong, engaged workforce is the foundation of our success, and we are committed to fostering a culture where every employee feels valued and empowered."

Star Tribune CEO and Publisher Steve Grove said, "The companies in the Star Tribune Top Workplaces deserve high praise for creating the very best work environments in the state of Minnesota. My congratulations to each of these exceptional companies."

To qualify for the Star Tribune Top Workplaces, a company must have more than 50 employees in Minnesota. Over 5,000 companies were invited to participate. Rankings were composite scores calculated purely on the basis of employee responses.

About TDX Tech

TDX Tech is a leading provider of IT-related technology services and hardware solutions for retailers and other multi-site businesses across North America and beyond. TDX Tech's global team of over 20,000 technicians provides comprehensive and far-reaching field services and solutions, using unique and proprietary project-management systems and methodologies. Solutions include system staging and deployments, technology infrastructure installations, and a full suite of scalable hardware and maintenance programs. For more information, visit https://www.tdxtech.com.

