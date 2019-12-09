Star Wars Collection by Switfish debuts at Sportie LA's Pop-Up on Melrose Avenue

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A shoe collaboration between Switfish, Disney and Star Wars that has proved immensely popular in Japan and South Korea is making its way to the US, exclusively online and in-store at iconic indie retailer Sportie LA. The collection is debuting now at the Star Wars x Switfish pop-up space adjacent to Sportie LA, where a handful of styles were previewed on "Triple Force Friday" Oct. 4, marking the official launch of new products from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, The Mandalorian, and Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order.

"As a collector of all things Star Wars for over 40 years, I really get a 'kick' out of these kicks!" said Joshua Craig Podolsky, who previewed the collection. Podolsky has long been recognized for his acumen when it comes to memorabilia and product related to the franchise.

The collection comprises three distinct shoe styles – in various colorways, and inspired by some of the franchise's favorite characters and Starfighters:

Star Wars x Switfish Premier Collectible Sneakers

Chunky Canvas Sneakers

Slide Sandals

The intricately designed collection begins with the Star Wars x Switfish sneakers, including the Poe Dameron, BB-8, C-3P0, R2-D2, Darth Vader and Storm Trooper. These include a plastic design kit with pieces that can be cut out and attached to the shoes. Collectors can add a piece resembling parts of the Millennium Falcon and choose a side – The Resistance or The Empire. The sneakers retail at $179.95.

X-Wing Starfighter sneakers like The Black One, retailing at $85.95, include a pilot figure to add to the cockpit on the tongue.

The Chunky Canvas Sneakers ($79.95) are platforms inspired by characters like BB-8, Luke Skywalker, and R2-D2 - some include extra shoelaces resembling lightsabers.

The Slides, modestly priced at $49.95, offer a simpler option for those who want to slip into the spirit of the Force – inspired by characters like Chewbacca and Yoda.

"Producing a collection of this depth and caliber is no mean feat," said Sportie LA co-founder Isack Fadlon. "For Switfish to give us this opportunity is a real honor."

Visit the Star Wars x Switfish pop-up space, adjacent to Sportie LA, at 7763 Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles. Hours are noon - 7pm, through December 31st. Stop by for special in-store promotions and to be among the first in the US to experience the collection.

https://www.sportiela.com/switfish/

