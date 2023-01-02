'Star Wars' Lightsabers Brought to Life by DynamicSabers

BOSTON, Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When people think of the 'Star Wars' franchise, nothing comes better to mind than the iconic lightsaber. A shining blade of pure energy and light, the lightsaber has captivated the attention of millions of fans all around the world. Although once seen as novelty, nowadays, real life lightsabers are readily available at low prices. DynamicSabers, a lightsaber retailer, is one of the companies that has contributed to this availability.

A realistic lightsaber sold by DynamicSabers

DynamicSabers (also styled as "Dynamic Sabers") was founded with the intention of bringing the fantasies of fans to life. Their high-end lightsabers are a result of their passion and work ethic, which has seen their business grow in popularity. DynamicSabers boasts a product lineup of dozens of different lightsabers, which also includes many that are based on the ones wielded by popular characters in the movies. The remainder of the company's lightsabers are custom-made designs. This extensive lineup has made it a popular choice for fans of the franchise. The variety adds to the excitement of lightsaber collecting and dueling.

Product variety aside, the lightsabers sold by DynamicSabers are about as realistic as they get. The company utilizes both RGB baselit and neopixel electronics in their lightsabers to produce realistic effects. RGB baselit sabers are lit using a light in the hilt (or handle) of the lightsaber. Neopixel sabers, on the other hand, are the company's premium option, which uses LED strips inside the blade for even illumination and a nearly infinite number of effects. Both of these different electronics, however, add to the realistic appeal of these lightsabers. Using them, the company's sabers are able to change color and soundfont, as well as produce visual and sound effects while dueling. Speaking of dueling, all of the lightsabers sold by DynamicSabers use polycarbonate blades, which allows for heavy dueling.

The extensive product lineup of DynamicSabers is unmatched by any other, and as a result, the company is popular among lightsaber fans. As time progresses, DynamicSabers seeks to produce more and more lightsaber designs to cater to their many fans. Those looking to learn more and browse their products can do so at https://dynamicsabers.com/.

Media contact:

Howard Lee

[email protected]

(857) 301-9048

SOURCE DynamicSabers