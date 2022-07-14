Star Wars-Themed Business Redefining Cosplay and Fan Collection Props

SabersPro crafts unique lightsabers and accessories that supply cosplayers, collectors, and intergalactic enthusiasts worldwide.

SMITHTOWN, N.Y., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, more than 130,000 participants make the pilgrimage to San Diego, CA for the annual Comic-Con. This is the same event where numerous big-budget films are announced, unique artistic creations are sold in Artist's alleys, and fans of all generations and backgrounds come together dressed as their favorite characters from fantasy, comic, and science fiction based intellectual property.

The popularity of these events has brought in significant funds to local municipalities so much that every state in America now hosts some version of a Comic-Con-related activity. In almost every instance, numerous cosplay-featured items are on the agenda. Of the 25 highest-grossing media franchises of all time, Star Wars ranks in number 5 and is a huge draw to any kind of costume-themed conference.

"We always know when a con is coming up," says SabersPro co-founder and designer Lev. "Our sales increase the moment tickets go on sale for Dragon Con in Atlanta or within about 3 months of San Diego's big Comic-Con. Our messages light up from all of the fans looking for a new cool-looking lightsaber to feature at the event."

SabersPro has supplied all kinds of unique lightsabers for fans who wish to dress up as their favorite character from Star Wars. With the latest installments of the Skywalker Canon coming to a close and the massive popularity of The Mandalorian, Book of Boba-Fett, and Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney Plus more fans all over the world are looking for new ways to express their inner sith or jedi.

"We're just proud to be a member of this community," continues Lev. "There was a time in the past when people would have been slightly outcast from society for enjoying fantastic worlds like Star Wars. Now, it seems like wherever you look, there is a new IP out there building a fan base of its own. We couldn't be happier!"

SabersPro is a popular choice for lightsabers because of the quality of the items being sold. The company uses baselit or neopixel technology in the lightsaber construction. This allows more custom lighting effects than what you would find in big box stores. Couple that with the intricate details, and you have a highly coveted piece for collectors and cosplayers.

As the global pandemic finally comes to a close, more and more of the fan world is ready to throw on their Chewbacca outfits and long Jedi robes. They look forward to unwrapping their lightsaber to show off at any of the upcoming cons, including the San Diego con at the end of July. Thanks to companies like SabersPro, there is a healthy outlet for fans who want to escape the dull 9-5 days and celebrate a shared hobby with friends and families of all ages.

SabersPro is a global online retailer of lightsabers for cosplayers, collectors, and dueling clubs. They are located close to New York City, where a supportive community of fellow fans continues to help their business thrive and grow. For more information or to purchase a custom baselit or neopixel lightsaber, please visit: https://saberspro.com.

