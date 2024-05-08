Star8 Corporation Announces Exciting Corporate Changes Including Acquisition, New CEO, and Relocation of Headquarters

MIAMI, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Star8 Corporation is pleased to announce a series of significant updates that mark a new chapter in the company's history. These developments include the acquisition of Impagliazzo Holdings Group, the appointment of a new CEO, and the relocation of its headquarters to Miami, Florida.

Acquisition and New Leadership

As of March 13, 2023, Star8 Corporation has successfully acquired Impagliazzo Holdings Group, a company with core investments in Real Estate, Hospitality, and Coffee Distribution. Concurrent with the acquisition, Mr. Pino Impagliazzo, a successful entrepreneur with deep family ties to the real estate and coffee industries, has been appointed as the new CEO of Star8 Corporation. Mr. Impagliazzo's extensive background and leadership are expected to drive significant growth and innovation within the company.

New Headquarters

In alignment with the new management vision, Star8 Corporation has moved its headquarters to Miami, Florida. This strategic move is aimed at leveraging the vibrant business environment and logistical advantages of Miami to fuel the company's growth and expansion strategies.

Expansion of Cafe Domino

Cafe Domino, a flagship subsidiary of Impagliazzo Holdings Group Inc and a renowned Florida-based coffee roaster, is poised for expansion. With the support of Star8, Cafe Domino will enhance its roasting operations and green coffee import business. As a major player in the Latino coffee market in Florida, Cafe Domino is set to begin distribution in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut in the fourth quarter of 2024.

About Star8 Corporation

Star8 Corporation is a dynamic investment group with a diverse portfolio, including significant interests in real estate, hospitality, and coffee distribution. Star8 is committed to growing its network and continuing to provide exceptional value to its shareholders.

