Starbird Bringing Feel-Good Crispy Chicken to Marina del Rey

Super-Premium Fast Food Concept is Offering Free Meals to its First 500 Customers at the Grand Opening Event on March 22

SAN FRANCISCO, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Starbird, one of the nation's first super-premium fast food concepts, announced today the grand opening of its 14th location in California and third location in Los Angeles County. The new restaurant will be located at 13161 Mindanao Way in Marina del Rey. To celebrate the grand opening, Starbird will be giving a free meal to its first 500 customers on Friday, March 22. Starbird will also include a Starbird Golden Ticket in 2 orders which will be valid for free Starbird for a year.* Doors open at 10:30 a.m.

The brand's feel-good crispy chicken is raised without antibiotics and is always fresh and never frozen. Utilizing quality, trustworthy ingredients and real scratch cooking, Starbird hand-breads its chicken in a secret blend of gluten-free flours and spices that pairs perfectly with the brand's nine house-made dipping sauces. Starbird's new Marina del Rey restaurant will offer its full menu, including:

Salads – Hand chopped greens and local vegetables with house made dressing

Tender Boxes – Served with house seasoned fries, super slaw, and house made sauces

Chicken Nuggets – All white meat nuggets, never treated with antibiotics, fresh never frozen

Sandwiches – Locally raised, sustainably farmed poultry on freshly toasted brioche

Wings – No antibiotics ever, twice-cooked crispy wings with choice of house made flavors

Additionally, customers can order from Starbird's limited-time Bahn Mi menu, featuring Starbird's Bahn Mi Sandwich, Bahn Mi Salad, Loaded Bahn Mi Fries, Loaded Bahn Mi Tender Box, and Vietnamese Sticky Wings, available until supplies last.

Recently, Starbird also announced its partnership with GiftAMeal, providing a way for customers to give back to their community while indulging in Starbird's delectable crispy chicken. When dining at any Starbird restaurant in Los Angeles County, customers can scan the GiftAMeal menu QR code and upload a photo of their meal to donate a full meal to the Los Angeles Food Bank. For every additional photo shared on social media through GiftAMeal, an extra meal will be donated. To date, Starbird has donated over 1,000 meals.

"Marina del Rey, brace yourselves for a mouthwatering experience. Starbird's super-premium crispy chicken has arrived, and we're thrilled. A big shoutout to our loyal customers – You're the powerhouse behind Starbird's incredible journey, and we're excited to be making a mark across Southern California," said Aaron Noveshen, founder and CEO of Starbird. "We're here to show Marina del Rey that fast food can be a feel-good experience. Visit our new restaurant, and don't miss out on the opportunity for a free meal!"

The brand is rapidly expanding and is set to open to restaurants in various regions of California including:

South San Francisco (Bay Area) – Early 2024: 988 El Camino Real, South San Francisco, CA 94080

(Bay Area) – Early 2024: 988 El Camino Real, 94080 Palo Alto (Bay Area) – Early 2024: 2515 El Camino Real, Palo Alto, CA 94306

(Bay Area) – Early 2024: 2515 El Camino Real, 94306 Pleasanton (Bay Area) – Mid 2024: 6455 Owens Drive, Pleasanton, CA 94588

(Bay Area) – Mid 2024: 6455 Owens Drive, 94588 Cupertino (Bay Area) – End 2024: 20800 Stevens Creek Boulevard, Cupertino, CA 95014

(Bay Area) – End 2024: 20800 Stevens Creek Boulevard, 95014 Torrance ( Los Angeles ) – Early 2025: 21107 Hawthorne Boulevard, Torrance, CA 90503

As Starbird continues to grow, it remains committed to providing unforgettable dining experiences that delight taste buds and create loyal fans. Starbird is actively looking for qualified franchisees to grow the brand on a national level in states such as Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Arizona, Texas, Illinois and Florida. Visit www.starbirdfranchising.com for more information about franchising opportunities.

Starbird in Marina del Rey will offer dine-in, carry-out via pick-up, and contactless delivery through its website, mobile app, and various third-party delivery partners. The new location will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. For more information, visit www.starbirdchicken.com. Follow Starbird on Facebook , TikTok , and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Starbird Golden Ticket winners will be eligible to enjoy a year of free Starbird meals. This includes 52 meals, valued at a maximum of $15, redeemable digitally once per week.

About Starbird:

Starbird is fundamentally changing the future of fast food by delivering feel-good crispy chicken and a positive, tech-driven customer experience. Founded in 2016 by restaurant innovators at The Culinary Edge (TCE), the restaurant consultancy recognized that chicken consumption was on the rise and set out to reimagine fast food to meet the needs of a new America and their tastebuds. Built upon pillars of culinary innovation, a frictionless service model, and operational excellence, Starbird has successfully established a forward-thinking concept, leading the super-premium fast food marketplace and national brand recognition within the $34 Billion US chicken marketplace. In 2023, Starbird was named the winner of Nation's Restaurant News' Chicken Showdown, as well as #40 and a Top Executive in Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers, further cementing the brand's position as a leader in the industry. See www.starbirdchicken.com for more information.

