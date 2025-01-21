Starbird Celebrates Record-Breaking 2024 with Expansion, Innovation and Community Impact

Super-Premium Fast-Food Concept Wraps Up the Year with Unprecedented Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Starbird, one of the nation's first super-premium fast-food concepts, is celebrating an extraordinary year of growth and success in 2024. Marked by record-breaking sales, strategic expansion, and a continued emphasis on community engagement, the brand has transitioned from a local California chain to a leading force in the fast-food industry.

"Our journey this year has been truly remarkable," said Aaron Noveshen, CEO and Founder of Starbird. "We expanded across the map in California with record-breaking openings and set the foundation for growth in other key markets across the U.S. Our team consistently rose to the occasion and developed innovative menu launches, community engagement events, and catered to our growing customer base to give the best experience possible when walking into a Starbird location for a meal. We're looking forward to continuing the momentum and bringing our unique vision to more communities in 2025."

Building on this momentum, Starbird achieved a 60% increase in its corporate footprint in 2024 with the opening of five new locations in Cupertino, Pleasanton, Palo Alto, South San Francisco, and Marina Del Ray. On the franchise development front, the brand signed four agreements totaling over 30 committed locations in major markets, including Chicago, Denver, Seattle, Salt Lake City. This ongoing expansion now has the brand sitting at 491 restaurant employees and 16 corporate employees at the end of 2024 and sets the stage for a robust pipeline of growth in 2025.

In a further testament to the brand's growth and innovation over the last 12 months, Starbird experienced 8.1% overall growth in same-store comp restaurant sales in 2024. Additionally, the brand grew its loyalty program by 72,500 new members this year. Same-store catering sales also increased by 60% year-over-year, a number which now accounts for 6% of total sales for the super-premium fast-food concept—thanks in part to innovative menu rollouts and community engagement efforts throughout the year. Throughout the year, Starbird featured popular seasonal LTOs like the Cali Gold BBQ Menu, Summer of Salads Menu, and the Banh Mi Lineup, all of which featured Starbird's signature crispy chicken and fresh, high-quality ingredients.

Community engagement continued to be at the heart of Starbird's mission in 2024. Through ongoing initiatives like the GiftAMeal and Teacher Appreciation Month programs, the brand donated thousands of meals to local organizations, including the LA Regional Food Bank, SF-Marin Food Bank, and Second Harvest of Silicon Valley. Starbird also celebrated educators by donating over 3,500 meals during Teacher Appreciation Month in May.

Starbird's hard work resulted in numerous recognitions in 2024. The brand was recognized in Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers for the eighth consecutive year, included in Restaurant Business / Technomics Future 50 Rankings, and additionally garnered national attention by being included in Food & Wine Magazine's "Top 10 Airports for Food and Drink, According to Experts."

Additionally, Starbird supported its franchise development efforts with the hiring of Brian Carmichall as Vice President of Business Development. With decades of franchise experience at brands like Dunkin' and El Pollo Loco, Carmichall is playing a pivotal role in advancing Starbird's development pipeline, including help spearhead the brands most recent deals, with more to come in 2025.

With franchise opportunities available in key U.S. markets—including California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Arizona, Texas, Illinois, and Florida—Starbird is actively seeking seasoned multi-unit operators interested in Area Development commitments of five stores over three years. Qualified candidates should possess restaurant and business experience, a minimum net worth of $3 million, and liquid capital of at least $1 million. Investments range from $1,138,074 to $1,588,963 for traditional and non-traditional units.

To learn more about franchising with Starbird, please visit www.starbirdfranchising.com, email [email protected] or contact 866-327-4779.

About Starbird

Starbird is fundamentally changing the future of fast food by delivering feel-good crispy chicken and a positive, tech-driven customer experience. Founded in 2016 by restaurant innovators at The Culinary Edge (TCE), the restaurant consultancy recognized that chicken consumption was on the rise and set out to reimagine fast food to meet the needs of a new America and their tastebuds. Built upon pillars of culinary innovation, a frictionless service model, and operational excellence, Starbird has successfully established a forward-thinking concept, leading the super-premium fast-food marketplace and national brand recognition within the $34 Billion U.S. chicken marketplace. Starbird was named the winner of Nation's Restaurant News' Chicken Showdown in 2023 and earned a spot on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers for the eighth consecutive year in 2024, solidifying its position as an industry leader. See www.starbirdchicken.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Brendan Maguire

Fish Consulting

[email protected]

954-893-9150

SOURCE Starbird Chicken