Starbird Signs First Franchise Development Deal

Super-Premium Fast-Food Concept Partners with Whiplash Holdings to Bring Seven Locations to Greater Denver – The Brand's First Locations Outside of California

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Starbird, one of the nation's first super-premium fast food concepts, today announced the signing of its inaugural franchise development agreement with Whiplash Holdings to bring seven new locations to the Greater Denver market. The first Starbird location is expected to open in Denver by mid-2025, with all seven locations set to roll out over the next few years. This partnership marks Starbird's initial expansion beyond California, allowing Denver residents to enjoy Starbird's signature bold flavors and high-quality ingredients.

Since launching its franchise program, Starbird has sought franchise partners committed to delivering a positively delicious dining experience. With an impressive Average Unit Volume (AUV) of $4.1 million, Starbird has proven its unique positioning in the fast-food space. Whiplash Holdings, backed by a team with decades of experience in the restaurant and hospitality industries, aligns with Starbird's mission of bringing feel-good fast food to new markets. As part of this commitment, Whiplash Holdings plans to actively support the Denver community, including involvement with organizations like the Denver Children's Foundation.

"Expanding beyond California for the first time is a landmark moment for Starbird and a testament to the demand for a new kind of fast food," said Aaron Noveshen, founder and CEO of Starbird. "Denver's vibrant and discerning community is the perfect place to introduce our unique brand of chef-crafted crispy chicken. Whiplash Holdings brings unparalleled industry expertise and a deep commitment to community, making them an ideal partner to help us set a new standard in fast food."

Reflecting on the partnership, Daniel Wagner, CEO of Whiplash Holdings, shared, "Starbird's quality and vision immediately resonated with our team, and we couldn't be more committed to bringing this exceptional brand to our hometown. Our team has years of experience in the restaurant industry, and we believe Starbird is uniquely positioned to set a new standard here. We're excited to introduce Denver to a fast-food experience that prioritizes quality, flavor, and a strong connection to the community."

Known for its hand-crafted, feel-good crispy chicken, bold flavors, and chef-driven innovation, Starbird's menu features antibiotic-free chicken that's always fresh, never frozen. Each piece is individually hand-breaded in a secret blend of gluten-free flours and spices, complemented by nine delicious homemade dipping sauces.

In support of this expansion and ongoing franchise development efforts, Starbird recently welcomed Brian Carmichall to the team as the VP of Business Development. Carmichall brings extensive expertise in franchise development and operations with brands like Dunkin' and El Pollo Loco, positioning Starbird to effectively grow its footprint in Colorado and beyond. His leadership will be instrumental as Starbird seeks to connect with passionate multi-unit operators who are aligned with the brand's vision for high-quality fast food. Additionally, Starbird is progressing on franchise development deals in key U.S. markets, including Salt Lake City, Phoenix, Seattle, San Diego, and Chicago.

With franchise opportunities available in key U.S. markets—including California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Arizona, Texas, Illinois, and Florida—Starbird is actively seeking seasoned multi-unit operators interested in Area Development commitments of five stores over three years. Qualified candidates should possess restaurant and business experience, a minimum net worth of $3 million, and liquid capital of at least $1 million. Investments range from $1,138,074 to $1,588,963 for traditional and non-traditional units.

To learn more about franchising with Starbird, please visit www.starbirdfranchising.com, email [email protected] or contact 866-327-4779.

About Starbird

Starbird is fundamentally changing the future of fast food by delivering feel-good crispy chicken and a positive, tech-driven customer experience. Founded in 2016 by restaurant innovators at The Culinary Edge (TCE), the restaurant consultancy recognized that chicken consumption was on the rise and set out to reimagine fast food to meet the needs of a new America and their tastebuds. Built upon pillars of culinary innovation, a frictionless service model, and operational excellence, Starbird has successfully established a forward-thinking concept, leading the super-premium fast food marketplace and national brand recognition within the $34 Billion U.S. chicken marketplace. In 2023, Starbird was named the winner of Nation's Restaurant News' Chicken Showdown, as well as #40 and a Top Executive in Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers, further cementing the brand's position as a leader in the industry. See www.starbirdchicken.com for more information.

