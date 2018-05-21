Starboard Commercial Real Estate Announces 930 Sir Francis Drake For Sale in San Anselmo, CA

Located at the entrance of the Red Hill Shopping Center, the property is located in the heart of Ross Valley, which includes the towns of San Anselmo, Fairfax, Ross and Kentfield. Sir Francis Drake is one of Marin's main thoroughfares with an average daily traffic count of 40,000 cars, it provides easy accessibility from the 101 Freeway to the entire Ross Valley, the West Marin area, and the western portion of San Rafael.

Currently a 76-gas station, the offering includes both real estate as well as the business, which averages 163,500 gallons of fuel consumption per month.

"This property is an excellent investment opportunity where a buyer can purchase a successful, lucrative business with immediate cash flow, in a supply constrained market, and gain an established customer base to increase its revenues," explained Craig Hansson, Sales and Leasing Director with Starboard Commercial Real Estate.

For more details on the 930 Sir Francis Drake Blvd. property, please contact Craig Hansson at 415-710-7768, Craig@starboardnet.com , or Jake Levinson at 415-786-4303, Jake@Starboardnet.com . Click HERE for full property details.

