Starboard Commercial Real Estate Announces Newest Exclusive Representation in Livermore

SAN FRANCISCO, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Starboard Commercial Real Estate, San Francisco based commercial real estate firm, is proud to announce the exclusive leasing engagement for "The Shops at Livermore," a newly constructed 114,000 sf shopping center in Livermore, California, located directly across the street from the 600,000 square foot SIMON owned San Francisco Premium Outlets.

The Shops at Livermore is anchored by ULTA Beauty, Kirkland's Home Decor, and Crate and Barrel Outlet, with plans for a ROSS to open this summer in July.

The Shops at Livermore benefit not only by the 4,000,000 shoppers who visit the San Francisco Premium Outlets annually, but also the strong demographics of the Tri Valley market comprised of Pleasanton, Dublin and Livermore.

The convenience of this center within the retail and business core of Livermore and Pleasanton brings great value to residents and employees. This upscale plaza will include several dining venues with outdoor patio seating, a pedestrian-friendly 'linger and enjoy' atmosphere and new access to the very popular Arroyo Trail and biking path.

To learn more about available retail space at The Shops in Livermore, please contact Starboard Commercial Real Estate Director of Retail Leasing, Jane Woolley at (925) 366-4190, or email Jane at jane@staboardnet.com. To view more services and property listings, please visit www.starboardnet.com.

