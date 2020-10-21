Starboard Commercial Real Estate Announces Sale of 893 Folsom Street in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Starboard Commercial Real Estate , privately owned and locally-based San Francisco commercial real estate firm, announced the sale of 893 Folsom Street , located on the Folsom Street Corridor in the SOMA neighborhood of San Francisco.

This centrally located property offers more than 12,293 total square feet and quick and convenient access to both Caltrain and BART, as well as several popular restaurants, bars, and specialty cafes. The property also includes an additional 8,500 square foot lot, allowing for future development including housing, office space, hotel lodging, or mixed-use.

"Properties like 893 Folsom do not come around often. The location is so central and the building offers very flexible zoning, which allows for investors to have stable cash flow during development opportunities down the road. It's just half a block from the new 4th street muni line and walking distance to BART and Caltrain," explained Craig Hansson, sales and leasing director at Starboard Commercial Real Estate. "With interest rates at all-time record lows, this is an opportunity investors will not want to miss."

The property is currently divided into three separate suites, lending well to buyers looking to diversify its tenant roster and adapt to potential tenant's needs. Two of its suites were recently renovated to include high ceilings, ample natural lighting with skylights, original refinished hardwood floors, mezzanine, and roll-up door.

The property also includes a renovated unit entirely separate from the main building with the address 188 Shipley Street. This modern unit is two-levels and offers ample space with polished concrete floors, tiled entryway, a private office, and updated kitchen.

893 Folsom is listed without an asking price. Offers will be taken as they come. Leasing information is also available with a signed Confidentiality Agreement. To learn more about 893 Folsom Street in San Francisco, please contact Craig Hansson by phone (415) 710-7768 or email [email protected] . To view more available listings, please visit www.starboardnet.com .

