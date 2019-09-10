Starboard Commercial Real Estate Announces Sale of Historic Building 895 O'Farrell Street; Sells for $9,000,000

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Starboard Commercial Real Estate, privately owned and locally based San Francisco commercial real estate firm, is pleased to announce the sale of 895 O'Farrell Street in San Francisco, California. Susan Jordan, with Starboard, has been the exclusive agent working on the sale, which has now closed for $9 Million.

For over 50 years, the 9,596 square feet property has been home to Mitchell Brother's O'Farrell Theatre, which is located on the corner of O'Farrell and Polk Street inside the Van Ness Corridor. Although the buyer has not shared official plans for the building, the future is presumably bright.

The lively neighborhood surrounding the property has been making major improvements thanks to the Polk Streetscape Design Project , which has been upgrading intersections, crosswalks, and bicycles facilities, as well as improving street lighting and creating new landscaping for public areas.

"The areas along Van Ness Corridor and Polk Street have seen major new developments, bringing reinvigorating this part of San Francisco," shared Susan Jordan, broker with Starboard Commercial Real Estate.

To learn more about 895 O'Farrell Street, please call Susan Jordan at (415) 477-8454 or email at susan@starboardnet.com. For more information on available listings, please visit www.starboardnet.com

About Starboard Commercial Real Estate

Starboard Commercial Real Estate is the largest independently owned commercial real estate company in San Francisco, California. Starboard was established in 1991 with a unique vision of what a commercial real estate firm should be. With a combined total of 55 years representing landlords and tenants, members of the firm are devoted to serving clients with the highest ethics and professionalism. By implementing the latest technology, Starboard combines innovative market techniques with hard work, pursuing every opportunity to meet its clients' commercial property goals. Our brokers are highly qualified professionals supported by skilled support staff and a full-service in-house graphic and website design team. Our brokers have access to critical information on existing tenants in San Francisco and more than 1,814 office buildings and over 103 million square feet of office space throughout San Francisco.

In 2000, Starboard became the San Francisco member of TCN Worldwide Real Estate Services, a national affiliation of independent real estate firms located in more than 200 markets with 62 offices in 8 countries, including North and South America, Europe, and Asia. Using national and international real estate expertise, Starboard provides clients with local know-how on a global scale. Hans Hansson, managing principal, previously served on TCN Worldwide's Board of Directors and served as regional vice president for two years. For more information, visit www.starboardnet.com .

Media Contact:

Natalie Wolfrom

PR for Starboard TCN Worldwide

415-609-7092

nwolfrom415@gmail.com

SOURCE Starboard Commercial Real Estate

Related Links

http://www.starboardnet.com

