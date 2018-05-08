Starboard Commercial Real Estate Announces the Sale of 122 and 130 9th Street in San Francisco for $13,300,000

The industrial building is now available for lease: 130 9th street offers 25,250-square-feet and has previously served as Kryolan's west coast headquarters and showroom since 1987. The second unit at 122 9th Street offers 2,550-square-feet and is currently occupied by the Reason Future Tech Escape Room, with a lease that expires in May 2020 without an option to renew. Both parcels are zoned for development up to 55 feet in height.

"This property presents significant opportunity for both the buyer and its tenants. Future occupants may take advantage of high-profile signage and retail in a prime location," explained Jerry Adamson, senior sales and leasing specialist, Starboard Commercial Real Estate. "The building is perfect for a tenant that wants a brand-identity, single user building."

Space at 130 9th Street is available for immediate lease and is the largest available retail and RCD space located near Mission and Market Street. The space lends itself well to be the new home of general retail, office space, and production, distribution, or repair. However, the buyer will consider leasing to all types of businesses.

For more information on leasing 122 or 130 9th Street, please email Jerry Adamson at jerry@starboardnet.com or mobile phone at (707) 570-7802. For more information on available listings, please visit www.starboardnet.com.

About Starboard Commercial Real Estate

Starboard Commercial Real Estate is the largest independently owned commercial real estate company in San Francisco, California. Starboard was established in 1991 with a unique vision of what a commercial real estate firm should be. With a combined total of 55 years representing landlords and tenants, members of the firm are devoted to serving clients with the highest ethics and professionalism. By implementing the latest technology, Starboard combines innovative market techniques with hard work, pursuing every opportunity to meet its clients' commercial property goals. Our brokers are highly qualified professionals supported by skilled support staff and a full-service in-house graphic and website design team. Our brokers have access to critical information on existing tenants in San Francisco and more than 1,814 office buildings and over 103 million square feet of office space throughout San Francisco.

In 2000, Starboard became the San Francisco member of TCN Worldwide Real Estate Services, a national affiliation of independent real estate firms located in more than 200 markets with 62 offices in 8 countries, including North and South America, Europe, and Asia. Using national and international real estate expertise, Starboard provides clients with local know-how on a global scale. Hans Hansson, managing principal, previously served on TCN Worldwide's Board of Directors and served as regional vice president for two years. For more information, visit www.starboardnet.com.

