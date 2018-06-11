Starboard Commercial Real Estate Announces The Sale of 570 Market Street

The building was purchased by Frontier Group LLC for $14.5 Million. The buyer was represented by Starboard Commercial Real Estate's Frank Chiu. Built in 1922, the narrow two-story building is situated in a unique spot north of Market and is currently home to a mix of retail and office tenants, including Daiso Japan, Creative Marketing Concepts, ABC Cleaners, Lucky Nails, Mercury Maintenance and Jack's Shoe Repair.

The new owners are planning to go through an entitlement process to build a 23-story high-rise building, containing public open space, office, retail, hotel rooms, and a restaurant featuring an outdoor patio.

"This property presents a rare opportunity to possibly build a high-rise on Market Street in the Financial District," explained Frank Chiu, broker associate, Starboard Commercial Real Estate. "In this particular area of the city there are little to no inventory for sale that are not registered as a historic resource or already developed."

