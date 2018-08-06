Starboard Commercial Real Estate Secures New Headquarters for First Cannabis Hedge Fund in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Starboard Commercial Real Estate, privately owned and locally-based San Francisco commercial real estate firm, is pleased to announce the lease of 330 Fell street in San Francisco.

The office will be the new headquarters for the first cannabis hedge fund, Poseidon Asset Management. Founded by siblings, Emily Paxhia and Morgan Paxhia, the hedge fund is dedicated to showing the good in cannabis, as a medicine and component that can aid people in living sustainably and responsibly.

Their new headquarters will be located in the affluent Hayes Valley district in San Francisco, surrounded by premier shopping and dining retail. The space includes the entire top floor, two private offices, conference rooms, large windows and skylights and soaring ceilings.

"It's been a pleasure working with Emily and Morgan to secure Poseidon's new headquarters in Hayes Valley. This location will foster Poseidon's expansion into new frontiers," said Jake Levinson, Sales & Leasing Associate with Starboard Commercial Real Estate.

This is the fourth Cannabusiness transaction Jake Levinson has performed in San Francisco this year. For more information on available listings, please visit www.Starboardnet.com.

About Starboard Commercial Real Estate

Starboard Commercial Real Estate is the largest independently owned commercial real estate company in San Francisco, California. Starboard was established in 1991 with a unique vision of what a commercial real estate firm should be. With a combined total of 55 years representing landlords and tenants, members of the firm are devoted to serving clients with the highest ethics and professionalism. By implementing the latest technology, Starboard combines innovative market techniques with hard work, pursuing every opportunity to meet its clients' commercial property goals. Our brokers are highly qualified professionals supported by skilled support staff and a full-service in-house graphic and website design team. Our brokers have access to critical information on existing tenants in San Francisco and more than 1,814 office buildings and over 103 million square feet of office space throughout San Francisco.

In 2000, Starboard became the San Francisco member of TCN Worldwide Real Estate Services, a national affiliation of independent real estate firms located in more than 200 markets with 62 offices in 8 countries, including North and South America, Europe, and Asia. Using national and international real estate expertise, Starboard provides clients with local know-how on a global scale. Hans Hansson, managing principal, previously served on TCN Worldwide's Board of Directors and served as regional vice president for two years. For more information, visit www.starboardnet.com.

