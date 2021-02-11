Starboard CRE Celebrates 30th Anniversary

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --The largest, independently-owned commercial real estate firm in San Francisco, Starboard Commercial Real Estate (CRE) celebrates its 30th anniversary this month.

Founded in 1991, Starboard CRE has cultivated substantial relationships over the years with investors, tenants, developers, architects, hoteliers, and accountants throughout the San Francisco–Bay Area. This milestone is achieved in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, which has impacted San Francisco's real estate market. In 2020, new office-leasing activity dropped a staggering 71% compared to the year before.

However, this isn't the first market downfall Starboard CRE has faced. The company has survived and thrived following the 1989 San Francisco earthquake and the DOT.com bust of 2008. The president of the company attributes their successes to their ability to quickly evolve and meet market demands.

"Our agents are always in motion. The real estate market demands constant adjustments in order to successfully navigate changes," explained Hans Hansson, president of Starboard CRE. "There is no such thing as a perfect race; collaboration, versatility, and fundamental principles are vital. At Starboard, we prepare for and address any and all opportunities that come our way."

Last year during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Starboard CRE found a way to take advantage of the downward market and launched a subsidiary business called TradeAddresses.com , which offers businesses an easy way to trade commercial office space for a more desired one. In July, the company partnered with national real estate consulting firm, Brookwood Group Inc., to launch a new joint venture called Brookwood Starboard , a full-service real estate firm of strategic advisors, brokers and developers.

Today, Starboard CRE has over 23 agents and over 30 employees through its affiliation with Brookwood Inc. and continues to operate out of its headquarters in downtown San Francisco. In honor of Starboard's 30-year anniversary, the company is working on completing a brand "resurrection" to reflect the sentiment in the company's history. The new look will be unveiled early this year.

To learn more about Starboard CRE and see available listings, visit www.starboardnet.com .

About Starboard Commercial Real Estate

As the largest, independently-owned commercial real estate firm in San Francisco, Starboard CRE provides boutique, all-inclusive, client-oriented expertise while offering a global reach through its national and international affiliates. Established in 1991, along with a combined total of 70 years of experience, Starboard CRE has organically cultivated substantial relationships with investors, tenants, developers, architects, hoteliers, and accountants throughout the San Francisco Bay Area.

Locally based, utilizing the most advanced technology, our Starboard brokers understand San Francisco's real estate market like no other, knowing the Bay's ins and outs with access to a network of buildings nationally and internationally. With this unique inside knowledge, Starboard CRE makes it possible to help buyers obtain their ideal space in one of the world's leading real estate markets. Our brokers are highly qualified professionals backed by a full-service, in-house support team.

In 1998, Starboard CRE became the San Francisco member of TCN Worldwide Real Estate Services, a national affiliation of independent real estate firms located in more than 200 markets with over 60 offices in 8 countries, including North and South America, Europe, and Asia. Using national and international real estate expertise, Starboard provides clients with local know-how on a global scale. Hans Hansson, managing principal, previously served on TCN Worldwide's Board of Directors and served as regional vice president for two years. He is also Chairman for the San Francisco Chapter of the Commercial Brokers Association, as well as co-chair for AREA. For more information, visit www.starboardnet.com.

