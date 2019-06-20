Starboard Delivers Letter to AECOM CEO and Board of Directors
Believes AECOM Is Deeply Undervalued and Significant Opportunities Exist to Unlock Value Through Operational and Strategic Initiatives
Views AECOM's Announced Intention to Separate its Management Services Segment as a Positive First Step but Believes an Expansive and Open-Minded Strategic Review of the Company's Assets is Necessary
Looks Forward to Engaging with Management and the Board on Opportunities to Drive Value for the Benefit of All Shareholders
Jun 20, 2019, 07:30 ET
NEW YORK, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Starboard Value LP (together with its affiliates, "Starboard"), one of the largest shareholders of AECOM (NYSE: ACM) (the "Company"), with an ownership interest of approximately 4.0% of the Company's outstanding shares, today announced that it has delivered a letter to Michael Burke, AECOM's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, with copies to the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board").
The full text of Starboard's letter to the CEO and Board can be viewed at the following link:
http://www.starboardvalue.com/wp-content/uploads/Starboard_Value_LP_Letter_to_ACM_CEO_and_Board_06.20.2019.pdf
About Starboard Value LP
Starboard Value LP is a New York-based investment adviser with a focused and differentiated fundamental approach to investing primarily in publicly traded U.S. companies. Starboard invests in deeply undervalued companies and actively engages with management teams and boards of directors to identify and execute on opportunities to unlock value for the benefit of all shareholders.
