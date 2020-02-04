Starboard Delivers Letter to eBay

Believes eBay Is Deeply Undervalued and Significant Opportunities Exist to Unlock Value through Operational and Strategic Initiatives

Believes eBay Must Commit to a Separation of eBay Classifieds Group in Order to Unlock Significant Shareholder Value

Disappointed with Results of Operating Review and Believes a More Comprehensive and Aggressive Operating Plan Is Needed to Drive Profitable Growth in Core Marketplace Business