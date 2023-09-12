STARBOARD DELIVERS LETTER TO GODADDY

Starboard Value LP

12 Sep, 2023, 08:02 ET

Believes GoDaddy is Deeply Undervalued with Significant Opportunities for Shareholder Value Creation

Believes Opportunities Exist to Significantly Improve GoDaddy's Combination of Growth and Profitability Through Meaningful Margin Expansion

Remains Open to Reaching a Constructive Resolution with the Board and Believes GoDaddy Would Benefit from Direct Shareholder Representation on the Board

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Starboard Value LP (together with its affiliates, "Starboard"), a significant stockholder of GoDaddy Inc. ("GoDaddy" or the "Company") (NYSE: GDDY), today announced that it has delivered a letter to Aman Bhutani, GoDaddy's Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Sharples, Chair of the Board of Directors (the "Board"), with copies to Mark McCaffrey, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, and the full Board.

The full text of Starboard's letter to the CEO and Chairman can be viewed at the following link:

https://www.starboardvalue.com/wp-content/uploads/Starboard_Value_LP_Letter_to_GDDY_09.12.2023.pdf 

About Starboard Value LP
Starboard Value LP is a New York-based investment adviser with a focused and differentiated fundamental approach to investing primarily in publicly traded U.S. companies. Starboard invests in deeply undervalued companies and actively engages with management teams and boards of directors to identify and execute on opportunities to unlock value for the benefit of all shareholders.

Investor contacts:
Peter Feld, (212) 201-4878
Gavin Molinelli, (212) 201-4828
www.starboardvalue.com

