STARBOARD DELIVERS LETTER TO LIVEPERSON BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Believes that Opportunities Exist to Create Significant Value for LivePerson Shareholders

Highlights Concerns with the Company's Stock Price Underperformance, Deteriorating Financial Performance, Missed Expectations, Execution Issues and Poor Corporate Governance Practices

Believes a Reconstituted Board that Includes Starboard's Highly Qualified Nominees is Required to Instill Accountability and Drive Improved Performance

Remains Open to Working Constructively with LivePerson to Reach a Mutually Agreeable Resolution

NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starboard Value LP (together with its affiliates, "Starboard"), one of the largest shareholders of LivePerson, Inc. ("LivePerson" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LPSN), with an ownership interest of approximately 9.7% of the Company's outstanding shares, today announced that it has delivered a letter to the LivePerson Board of Directors (the "Board").

The full text of the letter to the Board can be viewed at the following link: https://www.starboardvalue.com/wp-content/uploads/Starboard_Value_LP_Letter_to_LPSN_Board_04.07.2022.pdf

About Starboard Value LP

Starboard Value LP is a New York-based investment adviser with a focused and differentiated fundamental approach to investing primarily in publicly traded U.S. companies. Starboard invests in deeply undervalued companies and actively engages with management teams and boards of directors to identify and execute on opportunities to unlock value for the benefit of all shareholders.

Starboard Value LP, together with the other participants named herein (collectively, "Starboard"), intends to file a preliminary proxy statement and accompanying WHITE proxy card with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") to be used to solicit votes for the election of its slate of highly-qualified director nominees at the 2022 annual meeting of stockholders of LivePerson, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Company").

The participants in the proxy solicitation are anticipated to be Starboard Value and Opportunity Master Fund Ltd ("Starboard V&O Fund"), Starboard Value and Opportunity S LLC ("Starboard S LLC"), Starboard Value and Opportunity C LP ("Starboard C LP"), Starboard R Value R LP ("Starboard R LP") , Starboard Value and Opportunity Master Fund L LP ("Starboard L Master"), Starboard Value L LP ("Starboard L GP"), Starboard Value R GP LLC ("Starboard R GP"), Starboard X Master Fund Ltd ("Starboard X Master"), Starboard Value LP, Starboard Value GP LLC ("Starboard Value GP"), Starboard Principal Co LP ("Principal Co"), Starboard Principal Co GP LLC ("Principal GP"), Jeffrey C. Smith, Peter A. Feld, John R. McCormack, Vanessa Pegueros and Yael Zheng.

As of the close of business on April 6, 2022, Starboard V&O Fund and its affiliated entities beneficially owned approximately 9.7% of the Company's outstanding shares.

