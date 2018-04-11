Starboard is urging shareholders to support real change at Newell by voting the BLUE proxy to elect its diverse slate of four experienced nominees, Pauline J. Brown, Gerardo I. Lopez, Bridget Ryan Berman and Robert A. Steele, at the 2018 Annual Meeting.

The full text of the letter Starboard is mailing to Newell shareholders can be viewed at the following link:

http://www.transformingnewell.com/content/uploads/2018/04/Starboard_Value_LP_Letter_to_NWL_Shareholders_04.11.2018.pdf

The time for real change is now – Starboard urges all shareholders to vote the BLUE proxy card today!

About Starboard Value LP

Starboard Value LP is a New York-based investment adviser with a focused and differentiated fundamental approach to investing primarily in publicly traded U.S. companies. Starboard invests in deeply undervalued companies and actively engages with management teams and boards of directors to identify and execute on opportunities to unlock value for the benefit of all shareholders.

Investor contacts:

Peter Feld, (212) 201-4878

Gavin Molinelli, (212) 201-4828

www.starboardvalue.com

Okapi Partners

Bruce H. Goldfarb/Patrick McHugh

(212) 297-0720

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/starboard-files-definitive-proxy-materials-to-elect-four-highly-qualified-director-nominees-to-the-newell-board-of-directors-at-the-upcoming-2018-annual-meeting-300628122.html

SOURCE Starboard Value LP

Related Links

http://www.starboardvalue.com

