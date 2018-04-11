NEW YORK, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Starboard Value LP (together with its affiliates, "Starboard"), a significant shareholder of Newell Brands Inc. ("Newell" or the "Company") (NYSE: NWL) with beneficial ownership of approximately 3.8% of the Company's outstanding shares, announced today that it has filed definitive proxy materials, including a BLUE proxy card, for the election of four highly-qualified director nominees at the Company's 2018 Annual Meeting scheduled to be held on May 15, 2018 and mailed a letter to shareholders.
Starboard is urging shareholders to support real change at Newell by voting the BLUE proxy to elect its diverse slate of four experienced nominees, Pauline J. Brown, Gerardo I. Lopez, Bridget Ryan Berman and Robert A. Steele, at the 2018 Annual Meeting.
The full text of the letter Starboard is mailing to Newell shareholders can be viewed at the following link:
http://www.transformingnewell.com/content/uploads/2018/04/Starboard_Value_LP_Letter_to_NWL_Shareholders_04.11.2018.pdf
The time for real change is now – Starboard urges all shareholders to vote the BLUE proxy card today!
About Starboard Value LP
Starboard Value LP is a New York-based investment adviser with a focused and differentiated fundamental approach to investing primarily in publicly traded U.S. companies. Starboard invests in deeply undervalued companies and actively engages with management teams and boards of directors to identify and execute on opportunities to unlock value for the benefit of all shareholders.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/starboard-files-definitive-proxy-materials-to-elect-four-highly-qualified-director-nominees-to-the-newell-board-of-directors-at-the-upcoming-2018-annual-meeting-300628122.html
SOURCE Starboard Value LP
