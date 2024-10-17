Starboard Luxury introduces a one-of-a-kind Bvlgari boutique and bespoke experiences on The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection's newest yacht, Ilma

"Starboard Luxury is thrilled to unite two iconic brands, Bvlgari and The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, for a specially curated experience designed for sophisticated travelers," said Stacy Shaw, Senior Vice President of Starboard Luxury & Resorts. "This collaboration offers a very unique opportunity to discover Bvlgari's magnificent creations while journeying to the world's most desired destinations aboard an incredible yacht. The bespoke onboard and onshore experiences promise unforgettable memories that can only be made aboard Ilma."

In the spirit of Bvlgari's renowned land-based boutiques where Italian artistry and Roman elegance meet contemporary sophistication, the Bvlgari boutique aboard Ilma delivers an immersive and seamless experience. Inside, guests can browse a curated selection of exquisite jewelry, watches, and accessories from several of Bvlgari's brand collections: Serpenti, Bvlgari Bvlgari, B.zero1, Divas' Dream, and Octo.

An array of bespoke experiences has been created to highlight the brand's exceptional craftsmanship and timeless elegance. During each sailing, guests will have the opportunity to meet a Bvlgari representative to learn about the brand's history, heritage, craftsmanship, and unique product offerings. Private viewings, in-suite appointments, or private shopping sessions with the Bvlgari representative can be arranged, providing a more personalized level of service. Guests will soon be able to reserve private appointments before boarding Ilma, allowing them to seamlessly integrate a personalized and exclusive shopping experience into their vacation plans. A series of bespoke experiences, such as chef-hosted five-star culinary events and shoreside adventures offering an exclusive behind-the-curtain view of Bvlgari, will be unveiled throughout Ilma's inaugural season.

"We are incredibly excited and proud to embark on this journey with Bvlgari," said Mark Lockwood, Chief Product Officer, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. "Bvlgari's rich history, heritage, and unparalleled craftsmanship, combined with The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection's reputation for delivering world-class hospitality, makes this a truly special collaboration. With a shared vision of creating unique and immersive luxury experiences, we could not think of a more iconic fit than Bvlgari, to help us continue redefining luxury at sea."

"We are immensely proud of this collaboration that embodies excellence and sophistication, and we're confident that by partnering with The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, we can redefine the luxury at sea experience," said Elodie Thellier, Bvlgari President Latin America & Caribbean. "We look forward to welcoming Ilma guests to the Bvlgari boutique to discover not only our most iconic collections of jewelry, timepieces, and accessories but also to experience the richness of Italian hospitality."

About Starboard Luxury

Starboard Luxury partners with the most admired and desired luxury vacation brands on land and at sea to introduce retail concepts, products, and experiences exclusively designed for sophisticated travelers on holiday. Highly curated assortments and bespoke experiences are tailored to each partner's brand DNA and guest profile to fully integrate shopping into the vacation in an authentic and natural way. Starboard Luxury travels to more than 1,000 ports of call with our cruise partners in the ocean, yacht, and expedition segments of luxury cruising, featuring exclusive and unique goods and experiences that are highly focused on local artisans and the destinations visited.

Starboard Luxury proudly collaborates with Azamara Cruises, Crystal Cruises, Mitsui Ocean Cruises, Ritz Carlton Yacht Collection, Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours & Silversea Cruises. A division of Starboard Group, Starboard Luxury is the only standalone division within vacation retail dedicated to the unique needs of the luxury segment.

About The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection

Designed to blend the legendary service and unparalleled amenities of The Ritz-Carlton® with the casual freedom of yachting, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection offers bespoke voyages in the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Caribbean. Enchanting itineraries provide guests with access to sought-after and unique destinations, the ease of all-inclusive onboard experiences, and curated excursions ashore.

The collection's inaugural yacht, Evrima, launched in October 2022, measures 624 feet and features 149 airy suites with private ocean-view terraces, accommodating up to 298 guests in an intimate and elegant ambiance. Ilma, the second superyacht, debuted in September 2024, spanning 790 feet and showcasing 224 spacious, light-filled suites for up to 448 guests, delivering refined luxury at sea. The fleet will expand further with Luminara, slated to debut in 2025, presenting voyages to secluded harbors and iconic cities.

Each yacht reflects contemporary craftsmanship and meticulous attention to detail, with some of the highest staff-to-guest and guest-to-space ratios at sea. Guests enjoy personalized service, world-class dining, The Ritz-Carlton Spa®, and exclusive amenities. Private charter options are also available for a fully tailored journey. For more information, visit ritzcarltonyachtcollection.com.

About Bvlgari

Part of the LVMH Group, Bvlgari was founded in the heart of Rome in 1884.

Over the decades, the Brand has established a worldwide reputation as magnificent Roman High Jeweler and icon of Italian art of living thanks to its exquisite craftsmanship, visionary design, and audacious color combinations.

Through a pioneering vision intrinsic in the brand's DNA since its founding, the company's international success has evolved into a global and diversified luxury purveyor of products and services, ranging from fine jewels and high-end watches to accessories and perfumes, and featuring an extended network of boutiques and hotels in the world's most exclusive shopping areas.

Demonstrated through its numerous philanthropic partnerships, Bvlgari deeply believes in innovating the present for a sustainable future through its commitment to Social & Environmental Responsibility and giving back — to nature and to the community.

