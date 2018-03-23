Starboard Reaches Agreement With Forest City For Board Reconstitution

NEW YORK, March 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Starboard Value LP (together with its affiliates, "Starboard"), which currently owns approximately 3.0% of the outstanding shares of Forest City Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FCE-A) ("Forest City" or the "Company"), announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Forest City providing for, among other things, a reconstitution of the Forest City Board of Directors. 

About Starboard Value LP
Starboard Value LP is a New York-based investment adviser with a focused and differentiated fundamental approach to investing primarily in publicly traded U.S. companies. Starboard invests in deeply undervalued companies and actively engages with management teams and boards of directors to identify and execute on opportunities to unlock value for the benefit of all shareholders.

Investor contacts:
Peter Feld, (212) 201-4878
Jonathan Sagal, (212) 845-7935

