Starboard Redefines Supply Chain Design as its Adoption Rate Explodes going into 2022

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starboard Corp, the leading innovator in Supply Chain Design software, reports that usage of its platform has trippled in 2021 and its customer base has doubled. Starboard's 70+ customers include some of the leading companies in Consumer Goods, Retail, Discrete Manufacturing, 3PL's, and management consulting firms. Adoption of its software as a service is expected to increase further in 2022. The Covid pandemic and its associated disruptions served to hasten a 20-year trend towards more dexterous supply chains—ones that can morph with emergent opportunities and challenges without being constrained by long term commitments. The configurations of modern supply chain networks continuously evolve as supply chain leaders respond to disruptions and support corporate strategies that include nearshoring, omni-channel distribution, and direct to consumer models. Starboard is responding to this demand for agile network design.

Find out why Supply Chain Leaders turn to Starboard to design high performance networks Starboard Navigator

Starboard's CEO, Steve Johanson, says "Supply Chain Design was perceived as something companies did every two to five years. That is because legacy tools were difficult and expensive—they don't match the speed of change in the 21st century where continuous re-design is the current state. The modern supply chain leader sees every decision in concert with the evolution of the whole supply chain. They need design technology that is fast and nimble, the two tenets upon which Starboard is built."

Starboard's platform, Navigator, changes the paradigm of supply chain design and is selected by supply chain leaders because it delivers:

Productivity—4-5X faster modeling—analysts answer questions rather than manipulate data

Time to Value—Decisions made in hours instead of months

Visual Design—users and executives interact with supply chains not tables and the tool is attractive to millennials and GenZ employees

Flexible licensing structure—organizations are not limited to one or two specialty technicians. Analysis can be distributed to the logistics experts

Future Proof Technology—Navigators' modern architecture and aggressive development cycle provide a richer roadmap than any other tool on the market

Starboard provides detailed answers to classic network design questions, examples include:

Where should I put my next distribution center?

What is the best configuration of suppliers and manufacturing sites?

How can I (economically) get my service time to meet customer expectations?

Get a short demo video clip here: Starboard Navigator

Robert Ferrari, a leading supply chain industry analyst stated in his article A Renaissance In The Use of Supply Chain Network Design Technology , "Starboard will be the disruptive and likely more cost-effective technology that will allow industry and globally based supply chain management teams to make their product demand and supply networks more responsive and timelier to continuous business changes."

About Starboard

Starboard answers supply chain design questions with the speed and lucidity that Supply Chain Leaders require. Combining a modern, server-less architecture with gaming technology, Starboard's Navigator platform is the super-simple/super-fast way to model supply chains, ask what if questions, and iterate towards a best solution. With over 70 customer companies across the globe, Starboard is the fastest growing Supply Chain Design Platform and the most current technology available in the market.

Learn more at www.starboardcorp.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Tim Andreae

6178230644

[email protected]

SOURCE Starboard Solutions Corp.