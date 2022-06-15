Starboard Signs up its 2000th User

Supply Chain Design Software Platform reaches a milestone in usage in a Year with Increasing Need for Supply Chain Design to Respond to Current Supply Chain Disruption

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starboard Solutions Corp, the leading innovator in Supply Chain Design software today announced that it signed up the 2000th user on its platform, Austin Beggs. Austin is a consultant at a leading commercial real estate company and said:

Navigator

"Starboard Navigator has been perfect for my projects' needs. Between being browser-based, affordable, extremely short learning curve, fast solves, ability to pull historical freight rates, and powerful greenfield analyses – Navigator has proven to be an incredibly powerful and versatile tool. Even beyond the tool itself – Starboard's support desk is World Class."

The user base of its flagship product, Navigator, has been growing exponentially. Supply chain leaders and see Starboard's breakthrough technology and ease of use as a long-awaited breakthrough in network design capability. Additionally, the recent disruptions and change have driven accelerated demand for its solution.

Starboard's growth has come through three primary market segments that are realizing the increasing value of a modern, powerful, and intuitive platform. Starboard is 100% serverless technology—it is available on-demand as a cloud service: Adoption is in these three market segments:

Supply Chain Owners : leaders and executives that manage their own supply chains. Starboard customers in this segment include manufacturers in automotive, consumer, goods, and discrete manufacturing, as well as retailers, distributors, and 3PL's.

: leaders and executives that manage their own supply chains. Starboard customers in this segment include manufacturers in automotive, consumer, goods, and discrete manufacturing, as well as retailers, distributors, and 3PL's. Services firms : Experts who provide advisory services to supply chain clients. Starboard services customers range from big 4 consulting firms to strategy boutiques to real estate consulting firms.

: Experts who provide advisory services to supply chain clients. Starboard services customers range from big 4 consulting firms to strategy boutiques to real estate consulting firms. Universities: Graduate and undergraduate programs in supply chain management with business and supply chain curriculums. Starboard is currently being used by leading universities in coursework at the graduate and undergraduate level to prepare their students for careers in supply chain management and is seeing growing demand to expand the program to additional schools.

Supply chain design has gained increasing recognition as a critical component of supply chain strategy. Starboard was included in a recent Gartner Report, "Market Guide for Supply Chain Network Design Tools," and stated "As internal and external factors require more frequent supply chain design reviews, the use of analytical tools to support these initiatives is becoming ever more critical." Steve Johanson, Founder and President of Starboard said, "We are pleased to have a solution that serves a critical need in the market as supply chain owners must proactively examine their current and future supply chain configurations."

About Starboard

Starboard helps supply chain leaders make strategic decisions about their current and future logistics networks. Combining a modern, server-less architecture with gaming technology, Starboard's Navigator platform is the super-simple/super-fast way to visualize supply chain models, ask what if questions, and iterate towards a best solution. With over 75 customer companies across the globe and nearly 2000 users, Starboard is the fastest growing Supply Chain Design Platform and the most current technology available in the market.

Learn more at www.starboardcorp.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media contact:

Tim Andreae

[email protected]

231-486-5022

SOURCE Starboard Solutions Corp.