Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2023

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: STBX) ("Starbox" or the "Company"), a service provider of cash rebates, advertising, and payment solutions, has unveiled its financial results for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023.

Mr. Lee Choon Wooi, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors at Starbox, remarked, "As we reflect on fiscal year 2023, it becomes apparent that Starbox Group has solidified its position as a key player in advertising, cash rebates, and payment solutions, and become a technology solutions provider in Southeast Asia. I am pleased to announce a remarkable 63.2% increase in our total revenue, reaching $11.7 million from $7.2 million in fiscal year 2022. This growth underscores our innovative strategies and diversified approach, particularly evident in technology-driven operations and our recent acquisitions, which have expanded our business. Despite challenges in digital advertising, our strategic acquisitions have significantly bolstered our competitiveness and market presence, contributing an additional $2.2 million in revenue from advertising design and consultation services. The consistent expansion of our member and merchant bases on the GETBATS platform reflects the progress in performance and market coverage. Looking forward, our focus remains on enhancing our comprehensive technology services and solutions and platform capabilities to deliver enduring value to our clients and shareholders."

Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $11.7 million in fiscal year 2023, an increase of 63.2% from $7.2 million in fiscal year 2022.

was in fiscal year 2023, an increase of 63.2% from in fiscal year 2022. Income from operations was $4.6 million in fiscal year 2023, compared to $5.0 million in fiscal year 2022.

was in fiscal year 2023, compared to in fiscal year 2022. Net income was $2.1 million in fiscal year 2023 compared to $3.6 million in fiscal year 2022.

Fiscal Year 2023 Operational Highlights

Number of advertisers was 31 as of September 30, 2023 , compared to 63 as of September 30, 2022 .

was 31 as of , compared to 63 as of . Number of members on the GETBATS website and mobile app was 2,523,802 as of September 30, 2023 , compared to 2,513,658 as of September 30, 2022 .

was 2,523,802 as of , compared to 2,513,658 as of . Number of merchants on the GETBATS website and mobile app was 841 as of September 30, 2023 , compared to 820 as of September 30, 2022 .

was 841 as of , compared to 820 as of . Number of transactions facilitated through GETBATS website and mobile app was 264,600 as of September 30, 2023 , compared to 338,940 as of September 30, 2022 .

was 264,600 as of , compared to 338,940 as of . Completed the acquisition of 51% equity interests in One Eighty Holdings Ltd on June 26, 2023 .

About Starbox Group Holdings Ltd.

Headquartered in Malaysia, Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. is a technology-driven, rapidly growing company with innovation as its focus. Starbox is aiming to be a comprehensive technology solutions provider within Southeast Asia and also engages in building a cash rebate, advertising, and payment solution business ecosystem targeting micro, small, and medium enterprises that lack the bandwidth to develop an in-house data management system for effective marketing. The Company connects retail merchants with retail shoppers to facilitate transactions through cash rebates offered by retail merchants on its GETBATS website and mobile app. The Company provides digital advertising services to advertisers through its SEEBATS website and mobile app, GETBATS website and mobile app and social media. The Company also provides payment solution services to merchants. For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://ir.starboxholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "approximates," "assesses," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission .

STARBOX GROUP HOLDINGS LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



















As of September 30, 2023



As of September 30, 2022















ASSETS















CURRENT ASSETS















Cash and equivalents

$ 2,524,957



$ 17,778,895

Accounts receivable, net



9,405,155





2,032,717

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



16,067,467





4,269,611

Short-term deposits



125,298





-

Due from related parties



112,281





1,473

Total current assets



28,235,158





24,082,696



















NON-CURRENT ASSETS















Property and equipment, net



2,523,181





13,380

Intangible assets, net



39,666,050





903,768

Right-of-use assets, net



144,901





42,574

Long-term deposits



213,047





-

Goodwill



82,244,248





-

Total non-current assets



124,791,427





959,722



















TOTAL ASSETS

$ 153,026,585



$ 25,042,418



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

































CURRENT LIABILITIES















Accounts payable

$ 1,088,982



$ -

Taxes payable



339,350





1,404,128

Deferred revenue



393,615





-

Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities



1,271,087





541,050

Operating lease liabilities, current



47,537





15,833

Due to related parties



246,836





7,361

Total current liabilities



3,387,407





1,968,372



















NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES















Deferred tax liabilities, net



6,412,919





-

Operating lease liabilities, non-current



97,364





26,741

Loans payable



2,070,563





-

Total non-current liabilities



8,580,846





26,741



















TOTAL LIABILITIES



11,968,253





1,995,113



















COMMITMENT AND CONTINGENCY

































SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Preferred shares, par value $0.001125, 5,000,000 shares

authorized, no shares issued and outstanding



-





-

Ordinary shares, par value $0.001125, 883,000,000

shares authorized, 71,885,000 shares and 45,375,000 shares

issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and 2022,

respectively



80,871





51,047

Additional paid in capital



81,902,805





18,918,303

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(1,061,958)





(607,052)

Retained earnings



8,872,207





4,685,007

Total shareholders' equity attributable to the Company



89,793,925





23,047,305



















Noncontrolling interest



51,264,407





-



















TOTAL EQUITY



141,058,332





23,047,305



















TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 153,026,585



$ 25,042,418



STARBOX GROUP HOLDINGS LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSHIVE INCOME























2023



2022



2021





FISCAL YEARS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30,





2023



2022



2021





















Operating revenue























Advertising services



5,307,280





7,174,050





3,158,520

Cash rebate and payment solution services and

media booking



84,592





20,137





7,708

Software licensing



5,715,333





-





-

Production income



362,040





-





-

Marketing and promotional campaign service



271,607





-





-

Total operating revenue



11,740,852





7,194,187





3,166,228



























Cost of revenue



834,614





6,383





19,874



























Gross profit



10,906,238





7,187,804





3,146,354



























Operating expenses























Selling expenses



376,899





97,939





120,515

General and administrative expenses



5,931,350





2,139,428





885,950



























Total operating expenses



6,308,249





2,237,367





1,006,465



























Income from operations



4,597,989





4,950,437





2,139,889



























Other income, net























Interest income, net



750





-





-

Other income (expenses), net



(4,924)





59,377





166

Total other income (expenses), net



(4,174)





59,377





166



























Income before income tax



4,593,815





5,009,814





2,140,055



























Income tax expense



2,134,082





1,407,449





692,405



























Income before noncontrolling interest



2,459,733





3,602,365





1,447,650



























Less: Income attributable to noncontrolling interest



311,497





-





-



























Net income attributable to the Company

$ 2,148,236



$ 3,602,365



$ 1,447,650



























Other Comprehensive income























Foreign currency translation loss attributable to the

Company



(223,726)





(585,619)





(19,063)

Foreign currency translation loss attributable to

noncontrolling interest



(21,790)





-





-



























Comprehensive income attributable to the

Company

$ 1,924,510



$ 3,016,746



$ 1,428,587

Comprehensive income attributable to

noncontrolling interest

$ 289,707



$ -



$ -



























Net income per share - basic and diluted

$ 0.04



$ 0.09



$ 0.04

Weighted average number of ordinary shares

outstanding - basic and diluted

$ 56,469,014



$ 40,544,863



$ 40,000,000



STARBOX GROUP HOLDINGS LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





2023



2022



2021





FISCAL YEARS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30,





2023



2022



2021





















CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:























Net income

$ 2,459,733



$ 3,602,365



$ 1,447,650

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash

used in operating activities:























Depreciation and amortization



1,840,302





161,267





2,568

Amortization of right-of-use assets



41,090





56,690





7,274

Changes in deferred tax



857,381





-





-

Changes in operating assets / liabilities:























Accounts receivable



(5,124,396)





(864,099)





(1,100,053)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(11,265,056)





(4,754,970)





(39,190)

Customer deposit



(217,878)





-





-

Deferred revenue



(217,533)





(778,701)





688,979

Taxes payable



(545,753)





661,359





870,528

Operating lease liabilities



(41,090)





(56,690)





(7,274)

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



467,154





740,415





13,413



























Net cash (used in) provided by operating

activities



(11,528,168)





(1,232,364)





1,883,895



























CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:























Cash acquired from acquisition of subsidiaries



932,893





-





-

Purchase of fixed assets



(14,864)





(6,669)





(5,203)

Purchase of intangible assets



(17,679,247)





(1,129,260)





-

Cash advances to a related party



-





-





(387,945)

Collection of cash advances from a related party



-





-





387,945



























Net cash used in investing activities



(16,761,218)





(1,135,929)





(5,203)



























CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:























Capital contribution by shareholders



-





-





200,000

Proceeds from equity financing



11,766,810





18,769,326





-

Increase in due from related parties



10,713





-





-

Repayment of loans



(32,331)





-





-

Borrowing from (repayment to) related parties



328,546





(729,521)





(125,875)



























Net cash provided by financing activities



12,063,025





18,039,805





74,125



























EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON

CASH



972,423





(187,894)





(28,792)



























NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH &

EQUIVALENTS



(15,253,938)





15,483,618





1,924,025



























CASH & EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF

FISCAL YEAR



17,778,895





2,295,277





371,252



























CASH & EQUIVALENTS, END OF FISCAL

YEAR



2,524,957





17,778,895





2,295,277



























Supplemental Cash Flow Data:























Income tax paid

$ 2,382,705



$ 934,910



$ 15,747

Interest paid

$ 26,454



$ -



$ -



























Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and

financing activities























Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for

operating lease liabilities

$ 167,667



$ 52,934



$ 317,170

Shares issued for acquisition of One Eighty Ltd

$ 53,055,300



$ -



$ -

Goodwill acquired in business acquisition

$ 82,244,248



$ -



$ -

Identifiable intangible assets acquired in business

acquisition

$ 23,500,000



$ -



$ -

Net assets acquired in business acquisition

$ 21,785,752



$ -



$ -



