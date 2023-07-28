STARBOYS MUSIC led by Grammy-Award Winning MALLY MALL and Mega-Producer PRESSPLAYY are ready to make a major impact in the music industry!

STARBOYS MUSIC will be around for a lifetime!

LAS VEGAS, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-Platinum and Grammy-Award Winning Producer MALLY MALL is breaking new ground in the music industry with new music being released this year. MALLY MALL has an impeccable track record earning him 16 Grammy Nominations, 4 Grammy Awards, and close to 50 singles reaching Billboard's Hot 100 List. MALLY MALL has a distinguished list of collaborations which include Akon, Anuel AA, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, 2Chainz, Chris Brown, E-40, French Montana, Gucci Mane, Jeremih, Joyner Lucas, Justin Bieber, Lil Baby, Lil Mosey, Macy Gray, Migos, Ne-Yo, Nipsey Hussle, Ozuna, 2Pac, Post Malone, Rick Ross, Snoop Dogg, Tyga, Usher, Wiz Khalifa, and many more.

MALLY MALL

MALLY MALL rose to stardom with his contributions to Drake's hit single "The Motto" which reached #1 on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, #1 on Billboard's R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay, and many more Billboard achievements. In addition, MALLY MALL executed the production of "Arms Around You" with XXXTENTACION featuring Latin sensation Maluma, Lil Pump, and Swae Lee which hit over 2 billion streams in less than six months.

As the Founder of STARBOYS MUSIC, MALLY MALL has strengthened his company by creating producer partnerships with PRESSPLAYY, GOTKT, and KYLE SHELTON, all Mega-Producers who have received global recognition for their work in the music industry. The STARBOYS MUSIC leadership has been widely praised for fusing the Grammy-Award winning songwriting talent from MALLY MALL along with PRESSPLAYY's elite production skills to create hit records.

PRESSPLAYY most recently signed with MNRK Music Group and has worked with elite artists such as Akon, Blueface, Chris Brown, DC Young Fly, DMX, E40, Jadakiss, Jeezy, Jeremih, Nipsey Hussle, and many more. GOTKT and KYLE SHELTON are a creative duo who have worked with artists such as Blac Chyna, Desiigner, Juicy J, PnB Rock, Rae Sremmurd, Swae Lee, and Slim Jxmmi.

Most recently, the entire STARBOYS MUSIC team have been in the studio working on all-new music with OVO Superstar Roy Woods. Roy Woods is releasing a new album entitled "Mixed Emotions" on July 28th and the entire team is excited for the world to hear future projects with Roy Woods already in the works.

Pay close attention to STARBOYS MUSIC, as we will be charting on Billboard's Hot 100 List with the hit production of a highly anticipated single on Quavo's new album entitled "Rocket Power" being released on August 4th.

Additional new projects in the works include David Guetta, Future, Jeremih, Lil Baby, Quavo, Roy Woods, Sean Paul, Steve Aoki, and Trippie Redd. In addition, MALLY MALL has teamed up with International Superstar Akon to work on his new album. One thing is for sure, MALLY MALL will make STARBOYS MUSIC a household name that will be around for a lifetime!

SOURCE STARBOYS MUSIC