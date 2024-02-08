Starbreeze AB: Invitation to investor presentation - Year-end report 2023

News provided by

Starbreeze AB

08 Feb, 2024, 09:13 ET

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Starbreeze AB will publish its year-end report 2023 on Thursday, February 15, at 06.45 CET. On the same day, the company will hold a webcast at 10.00 CET.

Tobias Sjögren, CEO, and Mats Juhl, CFO, will present the year-end report 2023. In connection to the presentation there will be an opportunity to ask questions, or send in your questions ahead of time here.

Webcast
Time: Thursday, February 15, 10.00 CEST
Participation: To join the presentation - click here.

For more information, please contact:
Tobias Sjögren, CEO
Mats Juhl, CFO
Tel: +46 0(8) - 209 229
E-post: [email protected]

About Starbreeze
Starbreeze is an independent developer, publisher and distributor of PC and console targeting the global market, with studios in Stockholm, Barcelona, Paris and London. Housing the smash hit IP PAYDAY, Starbreeze develops games based on proprietary and third-party rights, both in-house and in partnership with external game developers. Starbreeze shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the tickers STAR A and STAR B.
For more information, please visit www.starbreeze.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14632/3925185/2592114.pdf

240208 Invitation to investor presentation

SOURCE Starbreeze AB

Also from this source

Starbreeze to develop and publish game based on the Dungeons & Dragons® IP

The game, with the internal codename Project Baxter, set in the world of Dungeons & Dragons® will carry the signature Starbreeze game cornerstones of ...

Starbreeze AB (publ) interim report January-September 2023

Third quarter 2023 Net sales amounted to SEK 494.4 million (38.7). PAYDAY 2 accounted for SEK 51.6 million (36.1). PAYDAY 3 accounted for SEK 440.8...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Film and Motion Picture

Image1

Books

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.