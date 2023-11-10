Starbreeze chairman Torgny Hellström declines re-election

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Torgny Hellström has announced that he is not available for re-election as chairman of the board of Starbreeze AB at the next annual general meeting scheduled for May 15, 2024.

Torgny Hellström was appointed chairman of the board in 2019 and has been chairman during the financial reorganization where the final conditions were met in the summer of 2023.

"I joined Starbreeze in a turbulent period with financial reorganization five years ago. Following reorganizations, focus on core business, financing activities and new business, the company is financially and operationally strong with a foundation laid for continued growth. The launch of Payday 3 and Roboquest together with other games that are under development have additionally strengthened the company's product portfolio and its game portal. I am pleased that Starbreeze has accomplished the operational targets set when I took office. Thus, now is an appropriate time to hand over the rudder to a successor for the continued journey," says Torgny Hellström.

