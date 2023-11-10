Starbreeze chairman Torgny Hellström declines re-election

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Torgny Hellström has announced that he is not available for re-election as chairman of the board of Starbreeze AB at the next annual general meeting scheduled for May 15, 2024.

Torgny Hellström was appointed chairman of the board in 2019 and has been chairman during the financial reorganization where the final conditions were met in the summer of 2023.

"I joined Starbreeze in a turbulent period with financial reorganization five years ago. Following reorganizations, focus on core business, financing activities and new business, the company is financially and operationally strong with a foundation laid for continued growth. The launch of Payday 3 and Roboquest together with other games that are under development have additionally strengthened the company's product portfolio and its game portal. I am pleased that Starbreeze has accomplished the operational targets set when I took office. Thus, now is an appropriate time to hand over the rudder to a successor for the continued journey," says Torgny Hellström.

About Starbreeze
Starbreeze is an independent developer, publisher and distributor of PC and console targeting the global market, with studios in Stockholm, Barcelona, Paris and London. Housing the smash hit IP PAYDAY, Starbreeze develops games based on proprietary and third-party rights, both in-house and in partnership with external game developers. Starbreeze shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the tickers STAR A and STAR B. For more information, please visit www.starbreeze.com

