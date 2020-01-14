Starbucks CMO Matthew Ryan joins Boards of Directors for Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc. and Hospitals

"Matt's extensive experience in the areas of customer digital experience, innovation, product development, and brand management will play a key role as Kaiser Permanente continues to lead in the transformation of health and health care," said Chairman and CEO Greg Adams. "His knowledge and experience will help the organization maintain its position as an industry leader. Matt is a strong addition to our boards and we look forward to his contributions."

As Starbucks' chief marketing officer, Ryan leads the global marketing, brand, and product functions and is accountable for ensuring that the customer is at the heart of everything Starbucks does. Prior to serving as CMO, he served as Starbucks' chief strategy officer, with responsibilities for long-term strategic planning and identifying new avenues for growth, customer relationships, and digital capabilities.

Before to joining Starbucks in May 2013, Ryan was senior vice president of global brand, franchise, and customer relationship management for The Walt Disney Company. Before joining Disney in 1998, Ryan held strategic planning roles with several national and international advertising agencies.

Ryan graduated magna cum laude from Harvard University with a bachelor's degree in history and literature.

