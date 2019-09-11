Starbucks Provides $100,000 Grant To The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank To Help Alleviate Hunger

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank is pleased to announce it has received a $100,000 grant from Starbucks to help alleviate hunger in LA County. The funds will support the Mobile Food Pantry Program, which visits underserved communities to distribute fresh, nutritious food for people experiencing food insecurity.

This donation will provide the equivalent of 400,000 meals* for families, children, seniors and individuals who do not have reliable access to adequate food. The Mobile Food Pantry operates like a free farmers' market, visiting areas that are not currently served by a traditional Food Bank agency.

"One in five people in Los Angeles County struggles with hunger, including more than half a million children," said Michael Flood, President and CEO of the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. "We are proud to partner with Starbucks and Feeding America® to ensure that people who struggle with hunger have access to wholesome meals. This grant exemplifies what we can accomplish when we work together."

"Starbucks is committed to doing our part to alleviate hunger in the U.S.," says Jane Maly, social impact manager at Starbucks. "Our grant to the LA Regional Food Bank's Mobile Food Pantry Program is an expansion on our existing partnership to donate our surplus food, helping them to provide access to give kids the nourishment they need to learn and succeed."

Starbucks is increasing its commitment to ending hunger, particularly among children and families, by investing in Feeding America food banks and meal programs across the U.S. This summer, the company committed $1.5 million to 17 food banks across the United States, including the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, as part of its efforts to help alleviate hunger. The company has also donated 20 million meals since 2016 through its U.S. FoodShare program, and is expanding hunger-related donation programs to additional countries around the world.

With community support, the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank acquires and distributes nutritious food every week through programs as well as a network of charitable agencies. This would not be possible without volunteers like Starbucks partners (employees), who have long supported the Food Bank through various volunteer efforts. During September, Hunger Action Month, Starbucks partners are scheduled to volunteer for multiple Food Bank projects, including a Mobile Food Pantry Distribution.

For more information, please visit LAFoodBank.org/programs/mobile-food-pantry/

*The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank provides up to four meals for every dollar donated.

ABOUT THE LOS ANGELES REGIONAL FOOD BANK

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank has been fighting hunger in Los Angeles County since 1973 and has distributed the equivalent of more than 1 billion meals across our community. The Food Bank provides food to more than 300,000 clients on a monthly basis and distributed 67 million pounds of food in 2018 to children, seniors, working families, veterans and other neighbors in need. To support the vision that no one goes hungry in Los Angeles, food and products are distributed through a network of more than 600 partner agencies directly to children through our Children's BackPack and Summer Lunch Programs, to approximately 29,000 seniors each month through our Senior Nutrition Program, and to working families and college students through our Mobile Food Pantry. The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank is a 4-star rated charity by Charity Navigator. For more information, visit LAFoodBank.org.

ABOUT STARBUCKS

Since 1971, Starbucks Coffee Company has been committed to ethically sourcing and roasting high-quality Arabica coffee. Today, with more than 30,000 stores around the globe, Starbucks is the premier roaster and retailer of specialty coffee in the world. Through our unwavering commitment to excellence and our guiding principles, we bring the unique Starbucks Experience to life for every customer through every cup. To share in the experience, please visit us in our stores or online at https://stories.starbucks.com/ and www.Starbucks.com.

