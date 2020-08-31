Starbucks Provides $83,500 Grant To LA Regional Food Bank To Help Alleviate Hunger

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank is pleased to announce it has received a grant of $83,500 from Starbucks to help alleviate hunger in Los Angeles County. Funds will support the Food Bank's Mobile Food Pantry (MFP) Program, providing nutritious food to families and individuals who are facing hunger.

The Food Bank's MFP is on the front lines of responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, distributing directly to clients who have unreliable or insufficient access to adequate food. It is an invaluable resource, particularly in low-income communities without reasonable access to a traditional food pantry.

"Before the outbreak, 1 in 5 people in LA County faced food insecurity," said Michael Flood, President and CEO of the LA Regional Food Bank. "Now, amid the pandemic, even more of our neighbors are in need. We are proud to partner with Starbucks and Feeding America® to ensure that people who struggle with hunger have access to wholesome meals. This grant exemplifies what we can accomplish when we work together."

"Our local communities need our support now more than ever, and Starbucks is committed to doing our part to help alleviate hunger in the U.S.," says Jane Maly, social impact manager at Starbucks. "Our investment in LA Regional Food Bank's innovative mobile food pantry program goes beyond our food donation partnership to reach even more families in need closer to where they live."

Starbucks is increasing its commitment to ending hunger by investing in Feeding America programs and member food banks across the U.S. This summer, the company has re-invested $1 million to support mobile food pantry programs for 13 food banks across the United States, including the LA Regional Food Bank, as part of its efforts to help alleviate hunger. The company has also donated 27 million meals since 2016 through its U.S. FoodShare program and is expanding hunger-related donation programs to additional countries around the world.

The mission of the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank is to mobilize resources to fight hunger in our community. Thanks to the support of our donors, partner agencies and our community, the Food Bank has increased food distribution by 114% from mid-March through mid-August compared to pre-pandemic levels.

For more information, please visit LAFoodBank.org .

ABOUT THE LOS ANGELES REGIONAL FOOD BANK

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank has been mobilizing resources to fight hunger in Los Angeles County since 1973. To support the Food Bank's vision that no one goes hungry in Los Angeles County, food and grocery products are distributed through a network of 600 partner agencies and directly to families, seniors, and children through direct distribution programs. The Food Bank has distributed more than 1.5 billion pounds of food, the equivalent of 1.2 billion meals since 1973. In response to the Coronavirus crisis, the Food Bank has increased food distribution by 114 percent, distributing nearly 77 million pounds of food from mid-March through the middle of August. The Food Bank is a 4-star rated charity by Charity Navigator. For more information, visit LAFoodBank.org .

ABOUT STARBUCKS

Since 1971, Starbucks Coffee Company has been committed to ethically sourcing and roasting high-quality arabica coffee. Today, with more than 30,000 stores around the globe, Starbucks is the premier roaster and retailer of specialty coffee in the world. Through our unwavering commitment to excellence and our guiding principles, we bring the unique Starbucks Experience to life for every customer through every cup. To share in the experience, please visit us in our stores or online at https://stories.starbucks.com/ and www.Starbucks.com .

