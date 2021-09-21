STARBURST® All Pink Is Releasing Interactive "30-Day Challenge" Calendars To Guide Fans On A Mindful Journey of Self-Love

NEWARK, N.J., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Self-Care Awareness Month this September, Mars Wrigley's STARBURST® is releasing limited-edition STARBURST® All Pink #DoYou Challenge calendars that focus on embracing self-love through activities that engage the mind, body, and soul.

On sale beginning September 28th, the STARBURST® All Pink #DoYou Challenge calendars equip fans with the tools needed to embody what it means to be a Pink STARBURST® every day

The STARBURST All Pink #DoYou Challenge calendars feature 30 days of self-love challenges, inspirational messages, special surprise items and, of course, plenty of STARBURST All Pink — all of which are carefully curated behind secret numbered windows so fans can practice self-love and treat themselves like a Pink STARBURST each day.

"Over the years, we've seen our fans use 'being treated like a Pink STARBURST' as a synonym for feeling special, empowered, and loved," said Justin Hollyn-Taub, Senior Director, US Fruit Snacks for Mars Wrigley. "STARBURST has long been a brand that embraces the act of self-care and self-love, and we're proud to know our beloved Pink STARBURST has come to stand as a symbol for that. It is our hope that our calendars actively deliver better moments, more smiles and inspire our fans to always find a moment in their day to celebrate themselves and embody what it means to be a Pink STARBURST – even beyond our 30-day challenge."

The STARBURST All Pink #DoYou Challenge calendars will go on sale Monday, September 28th on www.StarburstAllPink.com for $0.99 on a first come, first served basis. Once sold out, fans will be able to interact with our self-love challenge online and practice self-love at their own pace.

Fans can find STARBURST All Pink at major retailers nationwide. To learn more about @STARBURST, follow us on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram or join in on the conversation using #DoYou and #IAmAPinkStarburst.

About Mars, Incorporated

For more than a century, Mars, Incorporated has been driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. This idea is at the center of who we have always been as a global, family-owned business. Today, Mars is transforming, innovating and evolving in ways that affirm our commitment to making a positive impact on the world around us.

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of confectionery, food, and petcare products and services, we employ 125,000 dedicated Associates who are all moving in the same direction: forward. With $40 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M's®, MILKY WAY®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, ORBIT®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, SKITTLES®, BEN'S ORIGINAL™, WHISKAS®, COCOAVIA®, and 5™; and take care of half of the world's pets through our nutrition, health and services businesses, including AniCura, Banfield Pet Hospitals™, BluePearl®, Linnaeus, and VCA™.

We know we can only be truly successful if our partners and the communities in which we operate prosper as well. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – inspire our Associates to take action every day to help create a world tomorrow in which the planet, its people and pets can thrive. The Mars Compass, inspired by the Economics of Mutuality, is used to measure the company's progress in service of its purpose; The world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com . Join us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and YouTube .

SOURCE Mars Wrigley Confectionery

Related Links

https://www.mars.com

