Starburst Announces Inaugural Aviation Tech Accelerator Program, Held in Singapore

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Starburst, the world's first and only global aerospace and defence accelerator, today announced the launch of the Aviation Tech Accelerator Program, designed to champion technology and innovation in Singapore and strengthen the country's opportunity for future innovation, disruption, and partnerships relating to new aviation technologies. The program is supported by Enterprise Singapore, Singapore Airlines, SATS and Panasonic Avionics Corporation, with mentorship support from community partners including Association of Aerospace Industries (Singapore), Microsoft, Cocoon Capital and HFW

Starburst's renowned brand strength and reputation as a leader in the aviation industry combined with Singapore's innovative nature will contribute to the program's success and lasting impact on the country's next generation of emerging aviation & aerospace technologies, talent pool of aviation and technology professionals, and accelerated startup ecosystem.

The program will primarily focus on relevant challenge areas shared by airlines, airports, ground handlers, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) companies and other connections to the aviation ecosystem. It will also focus on positioning Singapore Airlines Group & SATS for the next upturn by looking at tech to enhance the passenger experience and enable passengers to fly with a peace of mind in view of the COVID situation.

The program will accelerate 10 promising Aviation startups per year from a global pool of hundreds of applicants, through an intensive 13-week program with hands-on mentorship from the participating corporations as well as Starburst's global and local network of alumni, who will assist with investment, business development and talent acquisition.

Participating early-stage startups will have access to top-tier mentorship from the program's partner corporations as well as experts from the Starburst mentor pool, support from Singapore Government regulators, and access to work with Asian VC companies for the seed stage and a global VC network for later business stages.

"These times pose an incredible opportunity for the aviation industry to pioneer boundary-pushing technological innovations," said Francois Chopard, CEO of Starburst. "We're proud and honored to launch this initiative in Singapore and work with such prestigious authorities in the country's aviation community as well as esteemed mentors, to help create a thriving startup ecosystem that's innovating the passenger experience and solving new industry challenges."

"Singapore Airlines is glad to be a corporate partner of the Singapore Aviation Tech Accelerator Program. Nurturing the next generation of emerging aviation technologies and talent pool is an area we are passionate about. Collaborating with startups and further elevating our strong ecosystem will help us to emerge stronger after the COVID crisis and strengthen Singapore's position as the aviation hub in the region," said Mr George Wang, Senior Vice President for Information Technology at Singapore Airlines.

Mr Law Chung Ming, Director for Transport and Logistics, Enterprise Singapore said, "The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the importance of innovation in the aviation sector to develop new capabilities, spur transformation, and introduce new business models. Held in Singapore, Starburst's inaugural Aviation Tech Accelerator Program in Asia comes at an opportune time when the sector is looking to reinvent new ways for air transport and build Singapore's next generation of talent through partnerships with the local Institutes of Higher Learning. We look forward to collaborating with Starburst to add vibrancy to Singapore's aviation sector."

Applications open on September 2, 2020 through October 30, 2020. For further information, visit https://starburst.aero/ or email [email protected]

About Starburst

Starburst is an innovation catalyst in the aerospace and defense industry. It is the first and only global aerospace and defense accelerator, connecting industry and government with startups while providing strategic innovation and growth consulting for all. With offices in Los Angeles, Paris, Munich, London, Seoul, Singapore and Tel Aviv the team has built an ecosystem of key players in the aerospace and defense industry as well as 6000+ startups. Every year Starburst hosts numerous international and national events bringing together entrepreneurs in aviation, space and defense putting innovation under the spotlight. Starburst supports its clients to acquire and maintain leadership in new markets and identify and fend off disruptive threats. Starburst invests in leading aerospace and defense innovators. Visit starburst.aero .

Contact:

Brooke Qilafi

[email protected]

SOURCE Starburst

Related Links

https://starburst.aero

