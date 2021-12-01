Starburst Announces Second Annual Datanova Conference Keynoted by Steve Wozniak

BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Starburst , the analytics anywhere company, today announced it will host its second annual Datanova conference on February 9-10, 2022. The two-day virtual event will center around Data Mesh, a new distributed architectural approach to data management, and will feature a keynote from Steve Wozniak, Apple co-founder, innovator and engineer.

Wozniak was cemented as a Silicon Valley icon when he designed the Apple Computer 1, and has spent more than forty years as a technology entrepreneur and philanthropist since then. Other notable speakers include Starburst co-founder and CEO Justin Borgman, the co-creators of Trino (formerly PrestoSQL) Martin Traverso, David Phillips and Dain Sundstrom, and Zhamak Dehghani, Data Mesh founder and Director of Next Tech Incubation at Thoughtworks.

Datanova attendees will be able to join multiple sessions led by Dehghani and the first 400 registered attendees will also receive a free copy of her new O'Reilly book, Data Mesh: Delivering Data-Driven Value at Scale , due to be available in April 2022.

In addition, Starburst will be hosting the first Data Product Design Lab. This practical session will show data engineers and data analysts alike how to use the Starburst Enterprise interface to create Data Products, providing business context around datasets and enabling data consumers to explore, discover, and analyze data with ease.

"Following the success of our inaugural Datanova conference, we're excited to welcome back data leaders and teams, this time to focus on how Data Mesh is redefining modern data management," said Borgman. "At Datanova, participants will hear from data leaders, subject matter experts and world leading organizations who have built a Data Mesh architecture so they can walk away with practical expertise to apply Data Mesh to their business."

Datanova is open to all data professionals who are interested in building business value through data management and analytics. To register and see more information, visit starburst.io .

About Starburst

Starburst is the analytics engine for the Data Mesh. We unlock the value of distributed data by making it fast and easy to access, no matter where it lives. Starburst queries data across any database, making it instantly actionable for data-driven organizations. With Starburst, teams can lower the total cost of their infrastructure and analytics investments, prevent vendor lock-in, and use the existing tools that work for their business. Trusted by companies like Comcast, FINRA, and Condé Nast, Starburst helps companies make better decisions faster on all data.

