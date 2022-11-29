Starburst CEO Justin Borgman Named 2022 Winner in the BIG Award for Business

BOSTON, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Justin Borgman, Chairman & CEO of the analytics anywhere company, Starburst , received the 2022 Entrepreneur Award as part of the Business Intelligence Group's BIG Award for Business . First launched in 2012, this industry awards program recognizes companies, products, and people that are leading their respective industries.

"I'm honored to be recognized alongside such an incredible group of entrepreneurs, companies, and leaders," said Justin Borgman. "This accomplishment is a testament to the hard work and dedication put forth by our team of founders and every employee that has joined us since. I'm proud to lead such a talented team that is willing to do whatever it takes on our mission to free our customers."

For over a decade and across two startups, Borgman has been solving one of the biggest problems of the information age: there's too much data and companies can't analyze it quickly enough. Borgman saw the opportunity to solve this massive analytics problem back in 2010 when he founded Hadapt, a platform for performing complex analytics on structured and unstructured data, which was acquired by Teradata, where he served as VP and GM, in 2014. He eventually discovered the popular open source project Trino (formerly PrestoSQL) and again saw a massive opportunity and left Teradata to commercialize the project through Starburst, where he could offer a more modern data management & analytics solution to the masses.

In just four years under Borgman's leadership, Starburst has raised more than $414M at a $3.35B valuation, making it one of the fastest growing startups in the data analytics space. In 2022 alone, the company raised $250M in funding, completed its first acquisition , and saw 3x YoY annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth, 122% YoY customer growth, and 61% YoY employee growth.

"We are so proud to reward Justin Borgman for his outstanding 2022 leadership and achievements," said Maria Jimenez, chief nomination officer of the Business Intelligence Group . "This year's group of winners have shown that resilience and determination are 'must-haves' in today's economy."

Recently, Borgman was recognized by Goldman Sachs as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2022 at its Builders and Innovators Summit and as an EY New England finalist for Entrepreneur Of The Year. In 2022 Starburst has since been named by Forbes as one of the top startup employers, debuted on the Inc 5000 list, and was ranked the 9th highest-valued private company based in Boston.

To learn more about Starburst, register for Datanova , Starburst's annual conference taking place virtually February 8-9, 2023.

About Starburst

Starburst is the analytics engine for all your data. We provide the fastest, most efficient analytics engine for your data warehouse, data lake, or data mesh. We unlock the value of distributed data by making it fast and easy to access, no matter where it lives. Starburst queries data across any database, making it instantly actionable for data-driven organizations. With Starburst, teams can lower the total cost of their infrastructure and analytics investments, prevent vendor lock-in, and use the existing tools that work for their business. Trusted by companies like Apache Corporation, Comcast, Doordash, FINRA, Marks and Spencer, and VMware, Starburst helps companies make better decisions faster on all data.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

For more information, press only:

Tucker Hallowell

Inkhouse

[email protected]

339-368-2290

SOURCE Starburst Data