Starburst Empowers Tableau Users with Real-Time Data Querying for Improved Analytics

With new integration, Tableau users have access to live queries to drive smarter business intelligence

BOSTON, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Starburst , the analytics anywhere company, today announced the availability of Starburst Enterprise connector in the Tableau Gallery . This new integration will empower users with more extensive live queries and easy access to data, no matter where it lives. The combined solution provides self-service analytics and accelerates the time-to-insight for data-driven organizations.

As digital transformation becomes an operational requirement, organizations are relying on data-driven insights and analytics to develop a competitive advantage, reduce costs, and rapidly identify new opportunities. This new integration provides Tableau users with the ability to quickly break down data silos to help them make better business decisions. It will be available for Tableau Desktop, Tableau Server, and Tableau Prep and is built using the Tableau Connector SDK to optimize performance over the current generic Presto connector.

"Through this partnership, we enable Tableau users to analyze data from multiple data sources, whether that be cloud-based data lakes or legacy data warehouses, whether they are in a public cloud, a private cloud, or part of a multi-cloud strategy," said Justin Borgman CEO and co-founder of Starburst. "Combining Tableau's ease of use and flexibility with Starburst's best-in-class distributed query engine enables Tableau customers to make better and faster business decisions."

Starburst solves for the intersection of ever-increasing data volumes and data consumers. Customers choose and trust Starburst to help de-prioritize data movement while providing teams with consistent, easy, and fast SQL-based access to all their data to support rapid analytics and decision-making. Starburst Enterprise is a data consumption layer that unlocks siloed data by providing fast access to any data source with the SQL-based analytics skills data teams already have.

"Providing analytics for anyone, anywhere and with any data has always been important to us. This new integration will extend the power of Tableau by giving customers consistent, simple and fast SQL-based access to all their data," said Francois Ajenstat, chief product officer at Tableau. "Combining Tableau's powerful self-service analytics platform with Starburst's fast distributed SQL query engine will enable enterprises to build successful, data-driven organizations by helping people make smarter decisions, faster."

The Starburst connector for Tableau can be easily downloaded from the Tableau extension gallery here , and installed with just a few clicks. A Tableau license is required to use the connector.

The combined solution will be on display May 19th at Datanova for Data Analysts, a half-day event dedicated to helping analysts get faster access to more data through Trino and Starburst.

Starburst

Starburst unlocks the value of data by making it fast and easy to access anywhere. Starburst queries data across any database, making it instantly actionable for data-driven organizations. With Starburst, teams can lower the total cost of their infrastructure and analytics investments, prevent vendor lock-in, and use the existing tools that work for their business.

Starburst and the Starburst logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Starburst Data, Inc.

Contacts

Jill Creelman

Inkhouse

[email protected]

781-966-4100

SOURCE Starburst Data