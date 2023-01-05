Starburst Hosts Third Annual Datanova Conference Keynoted by Kara Swisher and Tara Ruttley

Focused on bucking the database industry trends of the last 30 years, this virtual conference will feature insights from data leaders and practitioners who are doing data differently

BOSTON, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Starburst , the analytics anywhere company, today announced it will host its third annual Datanova conference on February 8th & 9th, 2023. Focused on highlighting how innovative data leaders are adapting to rapid change and approaching data-driven strategies in 2023 and beyond, this two-day virtual event will feature talks and sessions from the individuals re-shaping the future of data management and analytics.

Designed for those who seek to not just 'do data' incrementally better, but differently, the conference will be headlined by an out-of-this-world keynote where Kara Swisher, host of the Pivot Podcast , will interview Tara Ruttley, Space Station Chief Scientist at Blue Origin . Their discussion will seek to uncover the motives behind space tourism, why Silicon Valley is so obsessed with this idea, why the government is not, and the role data plays in making it a reality.

Conference sessions will feature some of the biggest names from the data analytics industry discussing, debating and explaining topics from Data Mesh and data engineering to data myths. You can find the full agenda here , but a sample of Datanova sessions includes:

The Data Lies (and Truths) --Starburst Co-founder and CEO Justin Borgman will debunk common data myths, including his perspective on why companies have continued the pursuit of a single source of truth.

--Starburst Co-founder and CEO will debunk common data myths, including his perspective on why companies have continued the pursuit of a single source of truth. Data Disrupted --A fireside chat with Borgman; Martin Casado , software engineer and partner at Andreessen Horowitz; Zhamak Dehghani, Data Mesh founder and Director of Next Tech Incubation at Thoughtworks; and Teresa Tung , Cloud First Chief Technologist at Accenture. The group will discuss how to build a modern data strategy, evolve data teams and skills, and actually realize the proverbial 'business value' of analyzing data faster.

--A fireside chat with Borgman; , software engineer and partner at Andreessen Horowitz; Zhamak Dehghani, Data Mesh founder and Director of Next Tech Incubation at Thoughtworks; and , Cloud First Chief Technologist at Accenture. The group will discuss how to build a modern data strategy, evolve data teams and skills, and actually realize the proverbial 'business value' of analyzing data faster. Tech Talk: Is Data Mesh the End of Data Engineering? -- Joe Reis , Best Selling Co-author of Fundamentals of Data Engineering, joins Starburst's Andy Mott and Colleen Tartow for a fun and lively Oxford style debate on whether the adoption of Data Mesh creates opportunity or spells doom for the field of Data Engineering.

-- , Best Selling Co-author of Fundamentals of Data Engineering, joins Starburst's and Colleen Tartow for a fun and lively Oxford style debate on whether the adoption of Data Mesh creates opportunity or spells doom for the field of Data Engineering. Data Mesh 2033: What happened? --Panel discussion between Bryan Aller , Director of Software Development & Engineering at Comcast; Dileep Pournami, Head of Data Engineering Technology, NatWest Group; and Sachin Menon , Senior Director of Data & Marketing Technology, Priceline. While each panel member company has begun their data mesh journeys, the discussion will focus on their "Why" for data mesh, "Where" they are today, and "What" the next 10 years might look like.

--Panel discussion between , Director of Software Development & Engineering at Comcast; Dileep Pournami, Head of Data Engineering Technology, NatWest Group; and , Senior Director of Data & Marketing Technology, Priceline. While each panel member company has begun their data mesh journeys, the discussion will focus on their "Why" for data mesh, "Where" they are today, and "What" the next 10 years might look like. The future of data: A BCG study -- Pranay Ahlawat , Partner and Associate Director, Enterprise Software & Cloud at Boston Consulting Group will present their landmark research study on how companies can derive the most value from an organization's single most important asset: Data. Pranay will be joined by Steven Huels , Senior Director, AI Product Management and Strategy at Red Hat, and Adrian Estala , Field Chief Data Officer at Starburst.

-- , Partner and Associate Director, Enterprise Software & Cloud at Boston Consulting Group will present their landmark research study on how companies can derive the most value from an organization's single most important asset: Data. Pranay will be joined by , Senior Director, AI Product Management and Strategy at Red Hat, and , Field Chief Data Officer at Starburst. Workshops and Product Vision--The conference will feature workshops using Starburst Data Products to demonstrate a quick and easy process for setting up and running a data mesh in your organization. Starburst will also provide a glimpse into its 2023 product roadmap, highlighting how its technology platforms are supporting the next generation of analytics anywhere and empowering customers to be more curious.

Additionally at Datanova, Starburst will unveil its inaugural Data Rebel Awards 2023! Celebrating the best customers, partners, and leaders that embody the spirit of a true "Data Rebel" — those that dare to push the boundaries of what's possible to shape the future of data. Nominations are still open for the Customer Data Rebel Awards until January 10th, 2023. Visit the landing page here for more information on submitting.

"In just three years, Datanova has become a can't miss event for the data community," said Starburst CMO, Jess Iandiorio. "At this year's conference data leaders and practitioners will push the boundaries of how data has historically been managed, and showcase new ideas to get the most out of your data. Whether it's delivering data products, navigating people and process change to support a true Data Mesh, or implementing a data lakehouse, Datanova will help attendees determine the strategy that will serve as the foundation for their data-driven future."

Datanova is open to all data professionals who are interested in building business value through data management and analytics. To register and see more information, visit the landing page here .

