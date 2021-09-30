STARBURST® Releases Official "Little Lad" Halloween Costume

NEWARK, N.J., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all lovers of Berries and Creme: Mars Wrigley's STARBURST® is releasing official "Little Lad'' Halloween costumes in celebration of the brand's 14-year-old STARBURST Berries & Creme advertisement, which has recently gone viral on social media. The STARBURST Little Lad costumes will closely resemble the iconic "Little Lad'' outfit seen in the original advertisement, including an official Little Lad bobbed wig, oversized jacket with collar and cuffs, pantaloons, socks, and, of course, a pack of STARBURST Original chews. For a chance to win, STARBURST is asking fans to recreate the original "Berries and Creme" song and dance and submit it on TikTok, using #StarburstLittleLad and #Sweepstakes.

STARBURST® takes “Berries and Creme” from TikTok to real life by giving away official “Little Lad” costumes just in time for Halloween

The STARBURST Little Lad character has taken TikTok by storm since August 2021 with #berriesandcream capturing more than 1.2 billion views, and the sound, dance and DIY versions of the costume finding new life with continuous remixes. The now-iconic character originates from the STARBURST "Bus Station'' ad from 2007 whose wacky character and catchy song introducing STARBURST Berries & Creme has found virality with a younger generation.

"As part of a business that takes pride in delivering better moments and more smiles, we love that our STARBURST Berries and Creme advertisement is still bringing joy to fans more than a decade later," said Justin Hollyn-Taub, Senior Director, US Fruit Snacks for Mars Wrigley. "To celebrate, we're excited to help fans embrace their inner Little Lad this Halloween by releasing official limited-edition STARBURST Little Lad costumes."

The official STARBURST Little Lad costume contest begins September 30, 2021 and closes October 7, 2021. Any TikTok created during this entry period using the original "Berries and Creme" song with #StarburstLittleLad #Sweepstakes will be automatically entered to win. Winners will be chosen at random and receive their costumes just in time for Halloween. Official contest rules can be found here .

