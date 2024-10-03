Starburst Taps Industry Veteran Deron Miller to Lead the Next Phase of Growth in the Americas & Asia-Pacific

BOSTON, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Starburst , the open data lakehouse company, today announced it has appointed Deron Miller as SVP and General Manager to lead the company's commercial operations for the Americas and Asia-Pacific regions.

Spurred by the rise of AI and ML, companies are upgrading legacy systems or building new platforms to meet the growing demand. Unfortunately, these businesses are constrained by access to enterprise data siloed across different sources which bottleneck innovation and increase costs.

"As an open data lakehouse running on Trino, the leading data platform used by the likes of Amazon, Netflix, and Halliburton, we help our customers access complex data environments quickly and at scale to support both hybrid and cloud environments," said Steven Chung, President of Starburst. "Deron's proven leadership in the enterprise data space is ideally suited to advance this mission in our largest markets."

Prior to Starburst, Deron served as Chief Revenue Officer for Delphix, an enterprise data company. He has also held revenue leadership roles at leading companies such as GE, Adobe, Microstrategy, and Nuance Communications.

"Starburst is one of the most exciting technologies that I have seen in over 20 years," said Deron Miller. "By enabling our customers to access data directly across different platforms, we can help accelerate innovation, while reducing cost and risk."

For data-driven companies, Starburst offers a full-featured open data lakehouse platform built on open-source Trino. Our end-to-end analytics platform includes the capabilities needed to discover, organize, consume, and share data with industry-leading price-performance for cloud and on-premises workloads. We believe the lakehouse should be the center of gravity, but support accessing data outside the lake when needed. With Starburst, teams can access more complete data, run scalable analytics, lower the cost of infrastructure, use tools best suited to their needs, and avoid vendor lock-in. Trusted by companies like Halliburton, Comcast, Doordash, the US Government and the largest US banks, Starburst helps organizations make better decisions faster on all data.

