STARC Systems Accelerates Manufacturing to Accommodate Healthcare Networks Investing in Temporary Isolation Solutions as CARES Act is Set to Expire

BRUNSWICK, Maine, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- STARC Systems , a manufacturer of temporary modular wall containment solutions used for occupied renovations and instant isolation, today announced it is accelerating its manufacturing process to accommodate healthcare facilities of any size looking to apply CARES Act funds to their order before the Act expires on December 31, 2020. Recently large healthcare networks such as PruittHealth and several others have made system-wide investments to include STARC's modular walls in their emergency response plans. STARC walls will allow healthcare networks to rapidly deploy them, as needed, to increase negative pressure isolation capacity within a room, an entire wing, or open spaces to help prevent the spread of coronavirus to staff, patients, residents and visitors.

In September, the Treasury Department issued a clarification for hospital and healthcare recipients of $22 billion in pandemic response funds from the CARES Act. The clarification states reimbursements are available even if goods are received after year-end. Meaning, healthcare facilities that request a shipment by December 30, 2020 but experience delays in delivery due to supply chain disruptions are still eligible for reimbursement for shipments received after December 30th.

"We're proud to have the opportunity to accommodate large networks like PruittHealth who have secured enough flexible, reusable wall panels to help protect their staff and communities across 96 facilities," said, Chris Vickers, President and CEO of STARC Systems. "STARC has continued to invest in production, inventory and hiring to accelerate manufacturing to meet customers' delivery needs. We understand the sense of urgency to get our isolation solutions to the frontline workers who need it most and remain committed to helping as many healthcare facilities and systems as possible take advantage of the CARES Act funds before it expires."

Typically, STARC Systems' modular wall solutions are used in occupied healthcare renovations to eliminate dust, debris and pathogens from impacting patients and employees. Now, rather than keeping pathogens from escaping a construction site, these panels are being used to eliminate the spread of coronavirus by creating instant isolation anterooms or airborne infection isolation rooms (AIIR). These rooms allow overflowing healthcare facilities or entirely new emergency response and repurposed facilities to separate patients who are sick from other patients and healthcare workers who are not. STARC Systems' temporary walls meet the highest healthcare standards of infection control. They exceed the ICRA Class IV and ASTM E-84 requirements and its surfaces are easily disinfected.

"We consider STARC walls another form of personal protective equipment (PPE) in the fight against COVID-19," added Neil L. Pruitt, Jr., Chairman & CEO of PruittHealth. "We saw quickly how STARC's flexible modular systems could be deployed to a PruittHealth location and assist in our infection control efforts. The modular system components are engineered to fit together easily for rapid set-up in any of PruittHealth's 96 skilled nursing centers across the Southeast."

About PruittHealth

A family-owned organization for 50 years, PruittHealth provides a seamless network of post-acute care services and resources, offering skilled nursing care, home health care, end-of-life hospice care, therapy services, as well as pharmacy and infusion services across the Southeast. Our 16,000 employed partners serve approximately 24,000 patients daily in more than 180 locations in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. For more information about our commitment to caring, visit pruitthealth.com.

About STARC Systems

STARC Systems is a temporary wall containment company and leader in healthcare renovation and isolation preparedness solutions. Our temporary wall systems exceed ICRA Class IV and ASTM E-84 requirements and help reduce infection spread, while allowing healthcare facilities to easily install, move and reconfigure panels to create anterooms and AIIRs for their patients and employees. With a customer satisfaction score of 9.9 and a 91% customer reorder rate, leading healthcare facilities, including Brigham & Women's Hospital, Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, and the Cleveland Clinic continue to rely on STARC Systems to solve their temporary containment challenges. STARC Systems' RealWall™ received the 2019 Healthcare Design Award. To learn more, go to www.starcsystems.com .

