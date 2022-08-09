STARC Systems Adds a Rated Ceiling to FireblockWall™

T he first modular reusable one-hour fire rated temporary containment system now features a FireblockCap™ to create an entire fire-rated enclosure—from floor to ceiling.

Facility managers and contractors no longer have to build through the spaghetti above the ceiling or a soffit to the deck to meet the requirement.

BRUNSWICK, Maine, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- STARC Systems , a manufacturer of temporary modular wall containment solutions used for occupied renovations, announced today its one-hour fire-rated system, FireblockWall™, now offers a ceiling to create a fully fire-rated enclosure. Facility managers and contractors no longer have to go through the hassle of building through the spaghetti in the ceiling or a soffit that extends to the deck during renovations in occupied healthcare environments.

In 2021, STARC introduced FireblockWall, the first modular reusable one-hour fire rated temporary containment system. Some of the benefits of FireblockWall include, it effectively stops fires, installs four times faster than drywall and has superior noise-blocking. These features solve some of the biggest challenges in temporary containment and FireblockWall has been well-received by the industry and state safety regulators.

Although FireblockWall alleviated some of the biggest temporary containment obstacles at launch, STARC continued to partner with customers and industry leaders to innovate in response to market feedback. This proactive approach has enabled the company to tackle a time-consuming and labor-intensive challenge for facility managers and contractors – the need to build through the ceiling, or create a soffit to the deck, in order to meet building requirements. Additionally, alternative HVAC, sprinklers, alarms, signage and the like often have to be installed behind the fire barrier. Over the past 12 months, STARC developed the FireblockCap to negate these issues.

"FireblockCap is a game-changer in the fire protection world of NFPA 101, enabling full compliance to building and fire codes to create a one-hour rated assembly quickly and very cost effectively, without the disruption of traditional construction activities," said Bruce Bickford, Vice President of Product Development at STARC Systems. "Projects will be able to phase much more quickly with this new capability, while meeting the new ICRA 2.0 standards to the letter."

Additional Benefits of FireblockCap

Stops fires, keeping patients, staff, and visitors safe in healthcare environments.

keeping patients, staff, and visitors safe in healthcare environments. Simple and fast installation , a 12 ft run of FireblockWall panels with the FireblockCap can be set up in as little as two hours with only two people.

, a 12 ft run of FireblockWall panels with the FireblockCap can be set up in as little as two hours with only two people. Meets NFPA 101 or IBC code , a fire-rated wall must be constructed from the floor to the deck above. FireblockCap meets this requirement and can be constructed on any FireblockWall panel or extension, therefore fitting under an 8 ft ceiling (96" minimum). The panels are 2" thick and create an assembly 2 ft deep from the wall. This allows a 20" deep space behind FireblockWall TM , and preserves the requirement for a 6 ft passage in an 8 ft corridor.

, a fire-rated wall be constructed from the floor to the deck above. FireblockCap meets this requirement and can be constructed on any FireblockWall panel or extension, therefore fitting under an 8 ft ceiling (96" minimum). The panels are 2" thick and create an assembly 2 ft deep from the wall. This allows a 20" deep space behind FireblockWall , and preserves the requirement for a 6 ft passage in an 8 ft corridor. Meets ICRA Class IV & V standards (infection control), exceeds ASTM E119 and ASTM E84 requirements.

(infection control), Superior noise-blocking, with an STC rating of 40, this is 65% quieter than any other temporary containment system.

with an STC rating of 40, this is 65% quieter than any other temporary containment system. Cost effective, the panels and FireblockCap are durable and can be used job after job, it typically pays for itself after just 3-5 uses and generates on-going cost savings.

the panels and FireblockCap are durable and can be used job after job, it typically pays for itself after just 3-5 uses and generates on-going cost savings. Lower carbon footprint , the sleek, reusable walls and FireblockCap save on the waste and debris normally created by building and tearing down drywall.

, the sleek, reusable walls and FireblockCap save on the waste and debris normally created by building and tearing down drywall. Easy air management, includes a negative air panel to discharge air, keeping dangerous dust off the ground, and automatically closes the damper when temperatures exceed 165 degrees. Also includes an air monitor panel that's compatible with all common manometers and has a 2" rated pass through for wiring.

Two other common scenarios that the FireblockCap can be used for include: protecting a wall that has been partially penetrated to preserve the desired rating of the wall during renovation, and using the FireblockCap to simplify door replacement projects. It's easy to include the FireblockCap and create a temporary fire-rated door outside an existing door frame.

To learn more about the benefits of FireblockCap or to get a quote, please visit www.starcsystems.com .

About STARC Systems

STARC Systems is a temporary wall containment company and leader in healthcare renovation and isolation preparedness solutions. Our temporary wall systems exceed ICRA Class IV and ASTM E-84 requirements and help reduce infection spread, while allowing healthcare facilities to easily install, move and reconfigure panels to create anterooms and AIIRs for their patients and employees. With a customer satisfaction score of 9.9 and a 91% customer reorder rate, leading healthcare facilities, including Brigham & Women's Hospital, Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, and the Cleveland Clinic continue to rely on STARC Systems to solve their temporary containment challenges. STARC Systems' RealWall™ received the 2019 Healthcare Design Award. To learn more, go to www.starcsystems.com .

