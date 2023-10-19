Starch Derivatives Market to grow by USD 5.71 billion between 2022 to 2027, AGRANA BEteilgungs AG, Archer Daniels Midland Co., B Food Science Co. Ltd. and more among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The starch derivatives market size is expected to grow by USD 5.71 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.66% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. High demand for corn starch as a less expensive alternative is notably driving the starch derivatives market. However, factors such as constant fluctuation in raw material prices may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Raw Material (Corn, Cassava, Potato, Wheat, and Others), Type (Dry and Liquid), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the starch derivatives market including AGRANA BEteilgungs AG, Archer Daniels Midland Co., B Food Science Co. Ltd., Beneo GmbH, Cargill Inc., Royal Avebe, Emsland Starke GmbH, Food Innovation Online Corp., Foodchem International Corp., Grain Processing Corp., Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd., Gulshan Polyols Ltd., Ingredion Inc., Jay Sardar Starch and Gum Consultant, Roquette Freres SA, Sanstar Bio Polymers Ltd., ShreeGluco Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Shubham Starch Chem Pvt. Ltd., Tate and Lyle PLC, and Tereos Participations. This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Starch Derivatives Market 2023-2027

Starch Derivatives Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

AGRANA BEteilgungs AG - The company offers starch derivatives products from corn, potatoes, and wheat for a range of applications such as Paper finishing, cardboard, coatings, and decorative cosmetics. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE Sample Report.

Starch Derivatives Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Raw Material

The corn segment is significant during the forecast period. It is predominantly used in the food and beverage sector as a thickening agent, emulsifier, film-forming agent, gelling agent, and stabilizing agent. The food industry is followed by the non-food sectors such as the paper, cosmetic, textile, mining, and consumer products industries in the end-users of corn starch derivatives segment. Corn starch is generally used for manufacturing cardboard, cartons, and corrugated boxes for packaging.

Geography

North America will contribute 35% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. the demand for starch derivatives is anticipated to be moderate during the forecast period because of the mature market conditions in the region. Furthermore, Mexico is predicted to be one of the fastest-growing markets in the region. Additionally, the demand for maltodextrin in North America is also growing at a significant rate. Hence, factors such as the high demand for starch derivatives in the region are expected to drive growth in the starch derivatives market during the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

