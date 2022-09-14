Starch Polymer Market to record USD 365.16 Mn growth -- Driven by the rise in consumer adoption of biodegradable plastics for packaging

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Starch Polymer Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market will observe an incremental growth of USD 365.16 million between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 4.89% during the forecast period. The report considers various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report Here to get an idea of the overall scope of the full report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Starch Polymer Market 2022-2026

The global starch polymer market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous local and global vendors. Established vendors have great customer service skills, financial capacities, and product development technical knowledge. Vendors compete based on product quality, pricing, and operating expenses. Furthermore, global vendors have greater financial, technological, and other resources than their local vendors allowing them to survive changes in the market. Thus, vendor competitiveness was high in 2021 and is expected to remain the same during the forecast period due to increasing R&D spending by key vendors and new product launches, resulting in the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Some of the dominant players in the market include BASF SE, Biome Bioplastics Ltd., Biotec GmbH Co. and KG, Corbion NV, Danimer Scientific Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, FKuR Kunststoff GmbH, Green Dot Bioplastics Inc., Japan Corn Starch Co. Ltd, Kuraray Co Ltd, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., NatureWorks LLC, Novamont Spa, PTT Global Chemical Public Co. Ltd., Rodenburg Productie BV, SABIC, Solvay SA, Toray Industries Inc., United Biopolymers SA, and Braskem SA.

Although the rise in consumer adoption of biodegradable plastics for packaging will offer immense growth opportunities, higher prices of starch polymers than conventional plastics will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The global starch polymer market is segmented as below:

End-user

Packaging



Textile



Agriculture



Others

The market growth in the packaging segment will be significant over the forecast period. Starch-based polymers are extensively used in the packaging industry due to their biodegradability. During the forecast period, the usage of such polymers in the packaging industry is expected to increase, thus driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

Europe



APAC



North America



South America



The Middle East and Africa

Europe is the major market for starch polymers, occupying 38% of the global market share. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to an increase in the number of environment-friendly industrial operations in countries such as the UK, Germany, Spain, Poland, and France. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our starch polymer market report covers the following areas:

Starch Polymer Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the starch polymer market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the starch polymer market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Starch Polymer Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist starch polymer market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the starch polymer market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the starch polymer market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of starch polymer market vendors

Starch Polymer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.89% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 365.16 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.22 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BASF SE, Biome Bioplastics Ltd., Biotec GmbH Co. and KG, Corbion NV, Danimer Scientific Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, FKuR Kunststoff GmbH, Green Dot Bioplastics Inc., Japan Corn Starch Co. Ltd, Kuraray Co Ltd, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., NatureWorks LLC, Novamont Spa, PTT Global Chemical Public Co. Ltd., Rodenburg Productie BV, SABIC, Solvay SA, Toray Industries Inc., United Biopolymers SA, and Braskem SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

