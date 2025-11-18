STARCHARGE AMERICAS SIGNS MASTER SERVICE AGREEMENT FOR MULTIBILLION DOLLAR BATTERY ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEMS IN USA

Energy Projects Over 32.24 Gigawatt-Hour Planned

in the US and Puerto Rico

NEWARK, N.J., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- StarCharge Americas Corporation® (http://www.starchargeamericas.com) is privileged to announce the successful completion of a Master Service Agreement (MSA) with Beneficial Holdings, Inc.(BFHJ: OTC) for energy projects including datacenters, estimated at $3.2 Billion in contract value for Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) in the United States and Puerto Rico. The first of 29 initial projects will launch in June 2026.

(L-R) CEO Greg Senkevitch, Beneficial Holdings and Chief Development Officer Andreas Fornwald, StarCharge Americas signing the MSA in New Jersey for energy projects over 32.24 GWh in the US and Puerto Rico.

"This is the first step in a partnership which allows our two companies to come together for positive results in congestion issues, while promoting business growth in critical communities across the US and Puerto Rico," said Andreas Fornwald, Chief Development Officer at StarCharge Americas. "The implications of this deal," he reported, "extend far beyond mere numbers, given such large contracts signal a monumental shift in the US energy storage industry, particularly as it relates to the burgeoning demand for data centers."

"StarCharge Americas is a critical partner as we accessed non-Foreign Entity of Concern (FEOC) partnerships to maximize the investment tax credits (ITC) for our grid scale projects," said Greg Senkevitch, CEO of Beneficial Holdings. "StarCharge offers a diverse range of intelligent and reliable energy solutions powered by cutting-edge technology, designed to cater to various scenarios and contribute to building a more efficient and resilient energy future," added Mr. Senkevitch.

Andreas Fornwald commented, "In a rapidly evolving landscape, the partnership between innovative infrastructure developers like Beneficial Holdings and the burgeoning data center industry is set to redefine energy storage and management."

"This landmark collaboration positions StarCharge as a premier supplier in the US data center boom and lays the groundwork for global expansion." Andreas Fornwald added, "With our cutting-edge technology and sophisticated solutions, StarCharge is not just keeping pace with industry demands but is poised to lead."

"As data centers increasingly require versatile and reliable energy solutions," said Dave Hyland, Vice President of Sales, StarCharge, "we have advanced energy storage systems that stand out when efficiency is critical; our solutions ensure that storage is not only cost-effective—enabling significant savings—but also robust enough to provide the reliability that is non-negotiable in this sector."

The MSA solidifies project plans to address potential energy challenges, such as power blackouts. StarCharge solutions facilitate easier black starts, ensuring that data centers can recover swiftly and continue operations with minimal disruption. The StarCharge energy storage approach blends traditional power systems with renewable energy resources, creating a balanced and sustainable energy mix, ensuring that data centers can operate seamlessly regardless of the power source. This flexibility allows data centers to continuously thrive without downtime.

About us:

Beneficial Holdings is engaged in infrastructure development including stand-alone battery storage, and powered land projects. Headquartered in Newark, New Jersey, the Company is an integrator of technology and solutions with operating, service-oriented businesses in real estate, energy management and infrastructure development sectors. For more information, please contact Greg Senkevitch, CEO ([email protected]).

StarCharge is a global leader in Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure and microgrid solutions. In the US, StarCharge is headquartered in Fremont, CA with manufacturing in Columbus, OH. http://www.starchargeamericas.com.

For more information, please contact Andreas Fornwald, Chief Development Officer ([email protected]), or Dave Hyland, Vice President, Sales ([email protected]).

